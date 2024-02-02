Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF pushes for law barring opposition members 'inviting' sanctions from running in elections

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
Members of Parliament from Zanu-PF are advocating for legislation that would prevent opposition members, whom they accuse of inviting sanctions, from participating in elections. The proposal emerged during recent discussions in the National Assembly where MPs deliberated on the impact of economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States and Britain.

The sanctions were implemented through the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZIDERA) in response to human rights violations during the Land Reform Programme in the early 2000s, marked by violence. Zanu-PF Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi argued in Parliament that opposition members should be excluded from the governance system for supporting the embargo.

"As a country at war, it is unfortunate to have some of our people supporting sanctions, going to these places to ask for sanctions. I want to remind this House that there was a motion that was moved to say that those who look for sanctions must never participate in the governance of this country.

"Why would we even entertain an election with people who are sponsored to destroy Zimbabwe? Why would we have an opposition that is totally, clearly, and vehemently against Zimbabwe and allow them to participate in a democratic election when they are sanctioning us? We are a country at war, and there are surrogates of imperialism who come here, go to an election with us, sponsored by the same people; we are too soft.

"We have people who died for the freedom of Zimbabwe, some who have no limbs, some who could not even have kids, others whom we do not even know where they were buried trying to liberate this country. Somebody goes to the same colonizers to say destroy this population, destroy these people to give life to themselves because they are sell-outs. They are sell-outs, they are Judas Iscariots," said Togarepi.

According to the government, sanctions have hindered Zimbabwe's access to credit lines and cost the country an estimated US$40 billion. The parliamentarians have proposed a visit to the USA to lobby for the removal of sanctions.

Togarepi suggested that the country should consider avoiding business with Americans seeking investment opportunities. He stated, "We continue to engage them in goodwill. We do all the businesses that we do, we are the most honest people in the world, but these self-imposed policemen of the world continue to impose sanctions on our people. We cannot continue to handle them with kid gloves. It is time that we say this is a war declared on us and our economy.

"The same people who sanctioned our country cannot come and do business here. They should stop doing business here. They cannot make money out of our lithium, our gold, diamond, etc., while they use the same money to destroy our economy. I think this should come to an end," he said.

Source - newzimbabwe

Must Read

Man threatens to bewitch girlfriend

10 hrs ago | 442 Views

Fraudster jailed after impersonating 2 former ministers

10 hrs ago | 461 Views

Matanga told to guard Chitando's docket

13 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Chamisa exit throws fresh election push in jeopardy

13 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Zimbabwe's ruling elite and the quest for one-party rule

13 hrs ago | 411 Views

Harare Poly ordered to accept Zimdollar fees

13 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe Minister sued for gold mine ‘fraud'

13 hrs ago | 564 Views

Bulawayo Thermal Power Station decommissioning to hit jobs

13 hrs ago | 241 Views

The USA's strategic blueprint for South African elections

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

Tshabangu's legal team continues winning streak

13 hrs ago | 4854 Views

Recalled Binga MP resigns from CCC

19 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Mnangagwa's henchman trying to place an operative at Econet?

20 hrs ago | 1756 Views

CCC's Promise Pfenye is working with CIO, alleges Hopewell Chin'ono

21 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Chamisa's spin doctor hits back at 'ungrateful' Sikhala

21 hrs ago | 2866 Views

Bolt launches services in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1138 Views

FAZ in mass deployments

21 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Chamisa will 'never return'

21 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Sikhala ordered to stop press interviews

21 hrs ago | 750 Views

Bus driver nabbed after fatal crash

24 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Sikhala ordered to stop press interviews

02 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 3580 Views

Zimbabwe govt unveils ZWL$11b food aid package

02 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 259 Views

Gukurahundi genocide being addressed, says conflicted Mnangagwa

02 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 697 Views

Zimbabwe census figures 'questionable'

02 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 534 Views

Job Sikhala movement shifts focus

02 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 1480 Views

Deputy minister loses maize to fraudsters

02 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 670 Views

Bulawayo in cholera scare

02 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 187 Views

China to support Zimbabwe's education

02 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 166 Views

Zimbabwe genocide victims must be protected during Mnangagwa hearings

02 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 153 Views

Miners destroy Hwange roads

02 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 255 Views

'Zanu-PF not gloating over the disaster in the CCC'

02 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 406 Views

Zimbabwean Minister blasts civil servants

02 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 630 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Gumbonzvanda

02 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 231 Views

'Sikhala not a political detainee'

02 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 277 Views

Sadc leaders meet over cholera

02 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 87 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani completion date unknown, might take decades

02 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 229 Views

'Something stinks at the Highlanders clubhouse'

02 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 268 Views

'I want to know who killed me'

02 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 1507 Views

Father from hell impregnates daughter

02 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 522 Views

Wife killer nabbed after three years on the run

02 Feb 2024 at 04:52hrs | 408 Views

Boy (16) rapes cousin (12)

01 Feb 2024 at 23:04hrs | 472 Views

Boy (18) commits suicide over warm bathing water

01 Feb 2024 at 22:48hrs | 499 Views

Nkulumane, Nketa and Emganwini will go without water from 2 - 4 February

01 Feb 2024 at 18:32hrs | 170 Views

Zimbabwe restores duty on imported basic commodities

01 Feb 2024 at 18:32hrs | 589 Views

Chamisa remains the opposition's 'best foot forward'

01 Feb 2024 at 17:40hrs | 1735 Views

Nelson Chamisa is Zimbabwe's political antbear (Isambane)

01 Feb 2024 at 09:36hrs | 2680 Views

Businesswoman-cum-shoplifter faces legal battle over violent incident

01 Feb 2024 at 07:55hrs | 2243 Views

Sikhala has never met Tshabangu, but Chamisa has

01 Feb 2024 at 05:04hrs | 4246 Views

Sikhala confirms prison cell poisoning

01 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 2548 Views

Harare to build up in height as housing demand rises

01 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 642 Views