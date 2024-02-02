Mnangagwa fires his outspoken and militant political ally with immediate effect

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired his outspoken and militant political ally Christopher Mutsvangwa as Minister of Veterans of the Struggle Affairs with immediate effect.It was not explained why Mutsvangwa, who is also Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association chair, has been dismissed.It is not the first time Mutsvangwa - who has a sense of entitlement about the liberation struggle and romanticises the anti-colonial war with hyperbolic stories of historical fighting heroics at every turn, while also always giving completely unrealistic explanations about the state of the economy detached from reality - has been sacked as minister or senior government official.In 2018, Mnangagwa removed Mutsvangwa as his special adviser following the 2017 military coup which brought him to power.Mutsvangwa played a key role in the coup.In 2016, the late former president Robert Mugabe also fired Mutsvangwa as War Veterans minister over his acrimonious leadership succession battle.This comes as Mnangagwa also appointed three deputy ministers.The appointments were announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya through a statement today.The three deputy ministers are Omphile Marupi, who has been appointed Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services; Sheila Chikosho, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, and Benjamin Kabikira, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works."The Chief Secretary further announced the removal with immediate effect of Honourable Christopher Mutsvangwa as Minister of Veterans of the Struggle Affairs," the statement said.