Namibian President dies after undergoing experimental treatment in US

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
The 82-year-old leader passed away days after receiving novel cancer therapy in the US

Namibian President Hage Geingob has died in a hospital in the capital Windhoek, where he was receiving treatment for cancer, the southwest African state's authorities announced on Sunday.

"It is with utmost sadness and regret that I inform you that our beloved Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia has passed on today," Acting President and former Vice President Nangolo announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday morning.

Doctors discovered cancerous tissue during a routine medical checkup in January, a regular occurrence for the longtime leader, who has previously defeated prostate cancer. Geingob agreed to undergo an experimental treatment, and spent two days in a specialized Los Angeles cancer hospital. He had been going through chemotherapy in Namibia following his return from the US clinic on Wednesday. His wife and children were by his side when he passed away on Sunday.

"The Namibian nation has lost a distinguished servant of the people, a liberation struggle icon, the chief architect of our constitution and the pillar of the Namibian house," Mbumba wrote. The acting president called for the country's cabinet to convene immediately to go through the necessary government steps, in line with protocol.

Hage Geingob was involved with the liberation movement South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO) since his youth. In his 20s, he traveled to the US to attend university, where he liaised with the United Nations.

After Namibia gained independence from then-apartheid South Africa in 1990, he stepped up as Namibia's first Prime Minister alongside President Sam Nujoma. In November 2014, Geingob was elected as President, and served consecutively from his inauguration in 2015 until his death.

Source - rt

