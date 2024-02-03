Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

JZ High School continues with 100% A-level pass rate

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SITUATED in Gwanda District in the sprawling Matebeleland South Province, Jason Ziyaphapha (JZ) Moyo High School is not only named after a revolutionary luminary whose legacy cannot be bloated, but the school has also been a true representation of what JZ stood for as it has been giving its learners academic empowerment and freedom.

The school has continued to achieve exceptional results in O and A-level public examinations producing a 100 percent pass rate in A-level after having a similar performance in the 2022 results. For the O-level examinations, the school achieved a 62,8 percent pass rate in 2023.

The results represent improvement from the 38 percent recorded in 2020 and 2021, a year that was significantly impacted by the negative effects of the Covid-19. The improvement continued from the 52,3 percent pass rate achieved in 2022.

Speaking on behalf of the school, Mr Mthulisi Siziba the school's assistant senior master and the head of year for the A-level classes, highlighted that the pass rate percentage might be the same, but the quality of symbols obtained highlighted a notable improvement when compared to 2022. The school is committed to inclusive education as it enrols students regardless of their academic background, and still manages to produce outstanding academic results, he said.

"Our policy is not to select only brilliant students. We welcome everyone. Our philosophy revolves around education with production, believing that every individual has something valuable to offer. That is why we enrol everyone."

The school's success has been attributed to the proactive measures like the recruitment of additional teaching staff, enhanced supervision, and the implementation of monthly awards to foster healthy competition among students.

"We want to improve further and compete with the other schools. We may fail to get to 100 percent because unlike other schools, we do not select brilliant students, we take everyone."

Learners with disabilities pose for a picture with their paintings at JZ Moyo High School ZIMFEP

The most outstanding students for the A-level classes include Mthokozelwa Moyo with 26 points, Professor Mpofu with 25 points,  Blessing Moyo with 19 points as well as Tumelo Dube with 18 points. Runisia Mbedzi and Nomsa Ndebele  managed to obtain 15 points.

The most outstanding students for the O-level classes with the highest number of As include Ntando Sibanda,  Nicole Mpofu, Thamsanqa Nkala,  Sabelo Nkala, Methembe Thlou and  Benedict Moyo. The school offers a diverse curriculum including practical subjects such as wood technology, metal technology, technical graphics, art, agriculture, textile technology, and food technology. JZ Moyo offers deaf students art lessons and has produced exceptional artists. The practical courses offered also provide certification opportunities through HEXCO. JZ Moyo is undergoing developments, including the transformation of its main entrance and the establishment of a poultry project aimed at breeding at least 1 000 chickens every term.

"These developments are also meant to impact knowledge and skill to our learners as they actually partake in the breeding, garden that we are transforming. It is our policy for every student to partake in gardening and piggery so that when they leave this place they can start their own projects instead of suffering after failing to get employed. We are grooming job creators and not job seekers."

The rich history of the school rooted in the liberation struggle, as reflective through its name, honouring the iconic national hero Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo.

"It is named after him because the school was founded during the liberation struggle in Zambia. When they got to Zambia they realised there were some who were young who could not carry the gun or be trained to become soldiers to participate in the armed struggle. There were also teachers who had left the country, so those teachers were mobilised and started teaching these kids.

"The schools started in Zambia, it was time for independence and their first stop was at Mbongolo Farm, which is where there is George Silundika High today, one of our sister schools. They had to buy this farm and they relocated and came here. Among the people were those that were taken from Manama High School as young students and it is that group where the first headmaster of the school, Mr Paulus Majaka belonged," Mr Siziba explained.

Mr Siziba highlighted the school's vision to become the leading educational institution in Matebeleland South and beyond.

"It is our wish as the stuff at JZ Moyo to continue producing these high flyers, we actually want to be the best school in Matebeleland South and if possible, the whole of the nation."

Source - The Sunday News

Must Read

New Zimbabwe Minister's photos goes viral on social media

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Mutsvangwa's shock sacking details emerge

16 mins ago | 15 Views

Mhlophe bounces back ab Bosso Chair

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Sandra Ndebele receives her brand new car

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF man becomes Pelandaba-Mpopoma MP with only 1 845 votes

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Namibia over Geingob's sudden death

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF wins all seats in Mash East

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa assault case jumps court queue?

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Markham follows Nelson Chamisa out of CCC

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF finally gets two-thirds majority

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Seh Calaz declares allegiance to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Lawyer sues journalist over 'falsehoods'

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Wicknell Chivayo's US$5 million spending binge

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe gets 2 000 tractors from Belarus

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

BCC to reverse decision to close 5th Avenue market

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

8-year wait over as Egodini finally reopens

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

'Chamisa is Zimbabwe's best foot forward!' said Chin'ono. An award winning journalist too, how nauseating!

6 hrs ago | 686 Views

Namibian President dies after undergoing experimental treatment in US

14 hrs ago | 3205 Views

Mnangagwa fires his outspoken and militant political ally with immediate effect

22 hrs ago | 4553 Views

Opposition Politics in Zimbabwe, 1999 - 2024: An Obituary

03 Feb 2024 at 09:09hrs | 1181 Views

Zanu-PF pushes for law barring opposition members 'inviting' sanctions from running in elections

03 Feb 2024 at 05:33hrs | 1260 Views

Man threatens to bewitch girlfriend

02 Feb 2024 at 19:59hrs | 1478 Views

Fraudster jailed after impersonating 2 former ministers

02 Feb 2024 at 19:41hrs | 1446 Views

Matanga told to guard Chitando's docket

02 Feb 2024 at 17:27hrs | 3303 Views

Chamisa exit throws fresh election push in jeopardy

02 Feb 2024 at 17:26hrs | 4687 Views

Zimbabwe's ruling elite and the quest for one-party rule

02 Feb 2024 at 17:25hrs | 992 Views

Harare Poly ordered to accept Zimdollar fees

02 Feb 2024 at 17:23hrs | 406 Views

Zimbabwe Minister sued for gold mine ‘fraud'

02 Feb 2024 at 17:21hrs | 808 Views

Bulawayo Thermal Power Station decommissioning to hit jobs

02 Feb 2024 at 17:20hrs | 614 Views

The USA's strategic blueprint for South African elections

02 Feb 2024 at 17:19hrs | 655 Views

Tshabangu's legal team continues winning streak

02 Feb 2024 at 17:03hrs | 13691 Views

Recalled Binga MP resigns from CCC

02 Feb 2024 at 10:53hrs | 1903 Views

Mnangagwa's henchman trying to place an operative at Econet?

02 Feb 2024 at 09:47hrs | 2149 Views

CCC's Promise Pfenye is working with CIO, alleges Hopewell Chin'ono

02 Feb 2024 at 09:31hrs | 2202 Views

Chamisa's spin doctor hits back at 'ungrateful' Sikhala

02 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 3396 Views

Bolt launches services in Zimbabwe

02 Feb 2024 at 09:22hrs | 3093 Views

FAZ in mass deployments

02 Feb 2024 at 09:03hrs | 1271 Views

Chamisa will 'never return'

02 Feb 2024 at 09:03hrs | 1937 Views

Sikhala ordered to stop press interviews

02 Feb 2024 at 09:01hrs | 1044 Views

Bus driver nabbed after fatal crash

02 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 1346 Views

Sikhala ordered to stop press interviews

02 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 3962 Views

Zimbabwe govt unveils ZWL$11b food aid package

02 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 341 Views

Gukurahundi genocide being addressed, says conflicted Mnangagwa

02 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 823 Views

Zimbabwe census figures 'questionable'

02 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 566 Views

Job Sikhala movement shifts focus

02 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 1602 Views

Deputy minister loses maize to fraudsters

02 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 707 Views

Bulawayo in cholera scare

02 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 225 Views

China to support Zimbabwe's education

02 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 188 Views

Zimbabwe genocide victims must be protected during Mnangagwa hearings

02 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 159 Views