Seh Calaz declares allegiance to Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Dancehall artist Seh Calaz has penned a letter directed at Wicknel Chivhayo, pledging allegiance to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF in an apparent bid to be considered for one of the high-end vehicles distributed by the businessman.

Chivhayo has allocated over US$300,000 worth of top-of-the-range vehicles to artists who either sang songs in support of Zanu-PF and Mnangagwa or consistently performed at the party's rallies before the last year's elections.

In his letter, Seh Calaz highlights his history of performing at Zanu-PF rallies dating back to the late President Robert Mugabe's era. He mentions songs like "Asvotwa Ngarutse" and "Pasi Nemhandu" that were utilized for campaigning. The artist also emphasizes his unwavering loyalty to Zanu-PF, stating that he declined offers to perform at opposition events despite financial needs.

Seh Calaz acknowledges his previous criticism of Zanu-PF in January but now affirms his support in the letter. He expresses regret for any misunderstandings and underscores his commitment to the ruling party.

Chivhayo responded, stating that Seh Calaz has now shown himself as a supporter of Zanu-PF and President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. The artist declares his loyalty and support for the party, concluding with the rallying cry, "PAMBERI NE Zanu-PF! Pamberi na PRESIDENT, His Excellency, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa! Nyika Inovakwa Nevenevayo!"

Source - newzimbabwe

