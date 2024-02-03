Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF finally gets two-thirds majority

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has secured the coveted two-thirds Parliamentary majority, taking a significant step towards a potential third presidential term.Zanu-PF emerged victorious in all six contested constituencies during Saturday's by-elections, triggered by recalls orchestrated by Citizens Coalition for Change's (CCC) Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu. This success elevates Zanu-PF's total Members of Parliament (MPs) to 190, surpassing the 184 figure achieved in December's by-elections.Despite internal strife within the opposition CCC, the party failed to pose a formidable challenge to Zanu-PF, with only one candidate surpassing the 1,000-vote mark, while others struggled.After the recalls, Tshabangu sought legal action, approaching the High Court to prevent candidates favored by former party President Nelson Chamisa from participating in the elections, exacerbating factional conflicts within the opposition party.Zanu-PF claimed victories in Seke, Mkoba North (where CCC Organising Secretary Amos Chibaya was barred from re-contesting), Zvimba East, Goromonzi South, Chegutu West, and Pelandaba (where Ostallos Siziba was also barred).ZEC's Utoile Silaigwana confirmed the results, stating, "I can confirm that the ruling Zanu-PF party won all the six constituencies where by-elections were held. The party also won 20 of the 23 Wards that were contested while three were won by the opposition."While the possibility exists that Zanu-PF may seek to extend Mnangagwa's presidency for a third term, constitutional limitations prevent him from benefiting from any amendment beyond the regulated two terms. ZimFact notes, "The constitutional changes Mnangagwa would need to extend his presidency beyond two terms require not just two-thirds of the votes in Parliament, but a popular majority through a referendum as well."