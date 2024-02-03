Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa assault case jumps court queue?

by Staff reporter
47 mins ago | Views
A Harare man, who is also a suspected drug dealer, was convicted yesterday for assaulting Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Tongai Mnangagwa and his host at a party, Wellington Vengesai, following a misunderstanding over parking space.

Munyaradzi Antony Mwedziwendira (30) pleaded guilty to two counts of assault when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Appollonia Marutya and will return to court on Monday for sentencing.

Prosecutor Mr Thomas Chanakira said on Tuesday at around 10:15pm, Deputy Minister Mnangagwa and Handson Gapa walked out of Mr Vengesai's apartment at Trude Mansions on the corner of Sixth Street and Leonard Brezhnev Avenue in Harare after a party there.

On the way to the parking lot, Mr Vengesai came across Mwedziwendira who was talking on top of his voice complaining that Mr Vengesai and his friends had blocked his motor vehicles.

Mwedziwendira allegedly charged towards Deputy Minister Mnangagwa whom he held by the collar before turning and charging towards Mr Vengesai.

Mwedziwendira held Mr Vengesai by his beard using both his hands and asked him why he had not shaved.

He went on to threaten to shoot the two he had already assaulted, but did not produce any firearm.

Mwedziwendira was restrained by Mr Gapa before he drove off at high speed.

But more serious charges were laid against Mwedziwendira.

He and his employee Jasper Cephas Kuziva appeared before the same magistrate facing three counts of unlawful possession of mbanje, unlawful possession of unspecified medicines, and unlawful possession of unregistered medicines for resale.

Mr Chanakira alleged that at about the time of the fracas that led to the assault conviction, ZRP Leonard Brezhnev Avenue received a report that Mwedziwendira and Kuziva were dealing in dangerous drugs at the same shopping centre and had been involved in a brawl with some members of the public.

Detectives went to the scene where the two fled leaving behind four vehicles which allegedly held the dangerous drugs.

Police searched the vehicles, a silver BMW 530I, red VW, Mercedes Benz C240, and a silver Mercedes Benz C220.

However, police failed to access the boots of the vehicles since they were all locked. The vehicles were then placed under 24-hour police guard pending the arrest of the two.

On Wednesday, at around midday the two accused persons were arrested and Kuziva was found in possession of the car keys.

Detectives then searched motor vehicles at the scene and recovered two sachets of mbanje and a passport in the name of Antony Mwedziwendira from the Mercedes Benz C220

Two other vehicles were unlocked and searched, leading to the recovery of 26 prepared cigarettes of mbanje and 21 sachets of dagga.

Also recovered were 30 pentral-50 pills, Sildenafil tablets, 8 cobra 120 tablets, 13 black cobra 150, 7 black cobra 200 tablets, 9 sex force, 100mg sildenafil citrate tablets, 4 Oto tablets, 1 satchet of Viamax power sex coffee, 1 satchet of super power capsules passion energy,1 satchet of man king tablet, 1 satchet of Bang Bang strong man capsule and 1 satchet of AK 47 super.

In addition Police recovered mbanje packaged as 67 rods and 156 satchets in a black cooler box placed in the boot.

The vehicles were then towed to Milton Park Police Station for safekeeping. The recovered drugs had a street value of $825 000.

The seized drugs and the vehicles are being held as exhibits.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Mhlophe bounces back ab Bosso Chair

41 mins ago | 25 Views

Sandra Ndebele receives her brand new car

42 mins ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF man becomes Pelandaba-Mpopoma MP with only 1 845 votes

43 mins ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Namibia over Geingob's sudden death

44 mins ago | 28 Views

Zanu-PF wins all seats in Mash East

46 mins ago | 25 Views

Markham follows Nelson Chamisa out of CCC

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF finally gets two-thirds majority

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Seh Calaz declares allegiance to Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Lawyer sues journalist over 'falsehoods'

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Wicknell Chivayo's US$5 million spending binge

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe gets 2 000 tractors from Belarus

1 hr ago | 29 Views

JZ High School continues with 100% A-level pass rate

1 hr ago | 67 Views

BCC to reverse decision to close 5th Avenue market

1 hr ago | 37 Views

8-year wait over as Egodini finally reopens

1 hr ago | 52 Views

'Chamisa is Zimbabwe's best foot forward!' said Chin'ono. An award winning journalist too, how nauseating!

6 hrs ago | 667 Views

Namibian President dies after undergoing experimental treatment in US

13 hrs ago | 3118 Views

Mnangagwa fires his outspoken and militant political ally with immediate effect

22 hrs ago | 4466 Views

Opposition Politics in Zimbabwe, 1999 - 2024: An Obituary

03 Feb 2024 at 09:09hrs | 1177 Views

Zanu-PF pushes for law barring opposition members 'inviting' sanctions from running in elections

03 Feb 2024 at 05:33hrs | 1258 Views

Man threatens to bewitch girlfriend

02 Feb 2024 at 19:59hrs | 1474 Views

Fraudster jailed after impersonating 2 former ministers

02 Feb 2024 at 19:41hrs | 1445 Views

Matanga told to guard Chitando's docket

02 Feb 2024 at 17:27hrs | 3296 Views

Chamisa exit throws fresh election push in jeopardy

02 Feb 2024 at 17:26hrs | 4683 Views

Zimbabwe's ruling elite and the quest for one-party rule

02 Feb 2024 at 17:25hrs | 987 Views

Harare Poly ordered to accept Zimdollar fees

02 Feb 2024 at 17:23hrs | 404 Views

Zimbabwe Minister sued for gold mine ‘fraud'

02 Feb 2024 at 17:21hrs | 808 Views

Bulawayo Thermal Power Station decommissioning to hit jobs

02 Feb 2024 at 17:20hrs | 614 Views

The USA's strategic blueprint for South African elections

02 Feb 2024 at 17:19hrs | 653 Views

Tshabangu's legal team continues winning streak

02 Feb 2024 at 17:03hrs | 13669 Views

Recalled Binga MP resigns from CCC

02 Feb 2024 at 10:53hrs | 1902 Views

Mnangagwa's henchman trying to place an operative at Econet?

02 Feb 2024 at 09:47hrs | 2144 Views

CCC's Promise Pfenye is working with CIO, alleges Hopewell Chin'ono

02 Feb 2024 at 09:31hrs | 2198 Views

Chamisa's spin doctor hits back at 'ungrateful' Sikhala

02 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 3394 Views

Bolt launches services in Zimbabwe

02 Feb 2024 at 09:22hrs | 3087 Views

FAZ in mass deployments

02 Feb 2024 at 09:03hrs | 1268 Views

Chamisa will 'never return'

02 Feb 2024 at 09:03hrs | 1935 Views

Sikhala ordered to stop press interviews

02 Feb 2024 at 09:01hrs | 1040 Views

Bus driver nabbed after fatal crash

02 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 1345 Views

Sikhala ordered to stop press interviews

02 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 3958 Views

Zimbabwe govt unveils ZWL$11b food aid package

02 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 339 Views

Gukurahundi genocide being addressed, says conflicted Mnangagwa

02 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 823 Views

Zimbabwe census figures 'questionable'

02 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 564 Views

Job Sikhala movement shifts focus

02 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 1598 Views

Deputy minister loses maize to fraudsters

02 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 705 Views

Bulawayo in cholera scare

02 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 225 Views

China to support Zimbabwe's education

02 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 188 Views

Zimbabwe genocide victims must be protected during Mnangagwa hearings

02 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 159 Views

Miners destroy Hwange roads

02 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 289 Views

'Zanu-PF not gloating over the disaster in the CCC'

02 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 462 Views