Zanu-PF wins all seats in Mash East

The ruling party, Zanu-PF, has once again proved to be the people's party after winning all the contested seats in Mashonaland East province during this Saturday's by-elections.The revolutionary party thrashed the opposition in the Seke constituency where Munyaradzi Tobias Kashambe (Zanu-PF) won with 8 586 votes against Citizen Coalition for Change candidate Everisto Chisi who got 669, while Willard Madzimbamuto (Independent) managed 2 401.In Goromonzi South Constituency, Zanu-PF candidate Washington Zhanda won with 6 865 votes against CCC candidate Rueben Chikudo who got 1 067 votes.Zanu-PF also won in all three contested Wards of the Marondera district (Wards 5, 8 and 10).In an interview with The Herald, Mashonaland East Provincial elections officer Ms Thenjiwe Mnkandla said the whole process was peaceful.