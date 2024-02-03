News / National
Zanu-PF wins all seats in Mash East
51 mins ago | Views
The ruling party, Zanu-PF, has once again proved to be the people's party after winning all the contested seats in Mashonaland East province during this Saturday's by-elections.
The revolutionary party thrashed the opposition in the Seke constituency where Munyaradzi Tobias Kashambe (Zanu-PF) won with 8 586 votes against Citizen Coalition for Change candidate Everisto Chisi who got 669, while Willard Madzimbamuto (Independent) managed 2 401.
In Goromonzi South Constituency, Zanu-PF candidate Washington Zhanda won with 6 865 votes against CCC candidate Rueben Chikudo who got 1 067 votes.
Zanu-PF also won in all three contested Wards of the Marondera district (Wards 5, 8 and 10).
In an interview with The Herald, Mashonaland East Provincial elections officer Ms Thenjiwe Mnkandla said the whole process was peaceful.
The revolutionary party thrashed the opposition in the Seke constituency where Munyaradzi Tobias Kashambe (Zanu-PF) won with 8 586 votes against Citizen Coalition for Change candidate Everisto Chisi who got 669, while Willard Madzimbamuto (Independent) managed 2 401.
Zanu-PF also won in all three contested Wards of the Marondera district (Wards 5, 8 and 10).
In an interview with The Herald, Mashonaland East Provincial elections officer Ms Thenjiwe Mnkandla said the whole process was peaceful.
Source - The Herald