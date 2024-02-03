Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa consoles Namibia over Geingob's sudden death

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has expressed his grief and sadness following the death of Namibian President, Hage Geingob, saying the region has lost a Pan-African stalwart and an icon.

The late President Geingob died shortly after midnight on Sunday at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Namibia, the country's Acting President, Nangolo Mbumba, announced. He was 82.

In his condolence message, President Mnangagwa described the late President Geingob as a Pan-Africanist and a visionary statesman whose legacy must be preserved.

"We in Zimbabwe fondly remember President Geingob as a Pan-Africanist, a liberation hero, and a visionary statesman who served his people with utmost distinction. "We deeply cherish the exemplary role that he played in consolidating the excellent relations that exist between Zimbabwe and Namibia, as well as in advancing the integration agenda of our regional body, SADC, and the cause of the African peoples and Continent.

"President Geingob bequeaths to posterity an invaluable legacy, which we must preserve and hand down to successive young generations, particularly his tenacious commitment to freedom, justice, African dignity, solidarity, and mutual tolerance," said President Mnangagwa.

Below is the President's full message to Namibia's Acting President Nangolo Mbumba.

"My Dear Brother and Colleague, I was deeply touched and saddened by the sudden passing on of President Hage Geingob. On behalf of my Party, ZANU (PF), the Government and the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, my family, and my behalf, I sincerely extend to the great people of Namibia, the SWAPO Party, and the bereaved Geingob family our deepest, heartfelt condolences.

We in Zimbabwe fondly remember President Geingob as a pan-Africanist, a liberation hero, and a visionary statesman who served his people with utmost distinction. We deeply cherish the exemplary role that he played in consolidating the excellent relations that exist between Zimbabwe and Namibia, as well as in advancing the integration agenda of our regional body, SADC, and the cause of the African peoples and Continent.

President Geingob bequeaths to posterity an invaluable legacy, which we must preserve and hand down to successive young generations, particularly his tenacious commitment to freedom, justice, African dignity, solidarity, and mutual tolerance.

Our region has lost a liberation stalwart and an icon. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace. Please accept, Dear Brother and Colleague, the assurances of my highest consideration.

EMMERSON DAMBUDZO MNANGAGWA

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZIMBABWE

