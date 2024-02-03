Sandra Ndebele receives her brand new car

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLITICIAN and musician Sandra Ndebele has received her brand new car that businessman Wicknell Chivayo gifted her, saying the feeling is surreal, after touching and driving the vehicle.Chivayo gifted Ndebele with a Mercedes Benz GLE400d worth US$155 000. Ndebele, a Zanu-PF politician, is the councillor for Bulawayo's Ward 20.She is the third beneficiary, within a space of two weeks to receive a luxurious ride from Chivayo who is popularly known as Sir Wicknell.Posting on her social media pages, Ndebele thanked Chivayo for what she described as a beautiful gift."Good morning to you all. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my brother@wicknellchivayo for this beautiful gift that he has blessed me with. Even though I have seen it, touched it and driven it, it still feels surreal.Words will never be enough to help me express my gratitude and happiness. Thank you so much. Ngiyabonga kakhulu. Ndinotenda Zvikuru. May God bless you," she posted.