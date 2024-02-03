Mhlophe bounces back ab Bosso Chair

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mhlophe bounces back after three years in the wildernessKENNETH Mhlophe has been elected the new Highlanders Chairman.In the executive elections held at the club house on Sunday, 360 members went for the poll which saw Mhlophe bouncing back as Bosso chairman.Mhlophe got 165 votes compared to incumbent Johnfat Sibanda's 104 votes.The other candidates in the chairmanship post Nodumo Nyathi and Eddison Dube got 87 votes and two votes respectively.For the position of executive secretary Morgen Dube retained his position after he got 173 votes. His opponents Nsikelelo Mafa and Raerburn Ndebele got 114 and 69 votes respectively.In the race for the committe member Kindman Ndlovu got the better of Bheka Sibanda to land the post. Ndlovu got 230 votes while Sibanda had 125 votes.