New Zimbabwe Minister's photo goes viral on social media

Soon after her appointment as Zimbabwe's new Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade yesterday, Sheillah Chikomo's photos were awash on social media.

In a country whose government is dominated by old people, largely male and most of whom well beyond their sell-by date to offer any useful ideas and leadership, the appointment of a young and educated 34-year old female minister seized people’s attention, although there are younger ministers elsewhere in Africa.

For instance, Namibia's Deputy Minister of Information Emma Theofelus is 27.

Botswana appointed Bogolo Kenewendo Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry at 31.

In Rwanda, the Minister of Transport Jean de Dieu Uwihanganyea became the youngest ever minister in the country at 30.

The youngest minister in Zimbabwe's history is Joice Mujuru who was appointed into cabinet at 25 in 1980.



Chikomo's looks are also part of her attention-grabbing features as she slays the public.

A Zanu PF legislator for Mwenezi East constituency, she was elected into the National Assembly during last year's general elections. Nicknamed Sheyz, Chikomo was born on 18 September 1990 in Triangle, Masvingo province.

She attended Gokomere CPS and Berejena School for her primary education before enrolling at Serima High School for her Advanced Level education.

According to information available on public sources, Chikomo holds a Bachelor of Social Science & Politics (Monash University), Bachelor of Business Science & Economics (Monash Malaysia), Masters of International Business (MIB) (Monash SA), Post graduate Diploma Corporate Governance – Laureate and a Doctor of Philosophy (Wits University). Her interests include politics, justice, foreign affairs, mining, education, economics & trade.

Source - newshawks

