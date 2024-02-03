Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ostallos and Chibaya told to go and tell Chamisa that Manicaland says 'NO'

by Jonathan MOyo
58 mins ago | Views
Gift Ostallos Siziva and Amos Chibaya had a torrid time this afternoon in Manicaland when they were told off by a charged crowd; in their ill-fated push for Nelson Chamisa's latest solo campaign to form yet another structureless movement; after he ditched and ran away from his CCC in January.

In the ill-tempered meeting, Ostallos and Chibaya were told in no uncertain terms that its them who caused divisions in the province; and that the contamination [infiltration of CCC] that Chamisa complained about when he abruptly quit his CCC without notice last month, is in fact at the top, and not among the grassroots; and that the touted, yet another 'new', movement Chamisa wants to hurriedly form with no structures and no positions will have the same contaminated top that has left CCC with Chamisa!




Source - X

Must Read

Bribe taking cops jailed

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Mwonzora's MDC presses for CCC's removal from party offices

36 mins ago | 44 Views

New Zimbabwe Minister's photos goes viral on social media

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Mutsvangwa's shock sacking details emerge

2 hrs ago | 508 Views

Mhlophe bounces back ab Bosso Chair

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Sandra Ndebele receives her brand new car

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zanu-PF man becomes Pelandaba-Mpopoma MP with only 1 845 votes

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Namibia over Geingob's sudden death

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF wins all seats in Mash East

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa assault case jumps court queue?

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Markham follows Nelson Chamisa out of CCC

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF finally gets two-thirds majority

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Seh Calaz declares allegiance to Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Lawyer sues journalist over 'falsehoods'

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Wicknell Chivayo's US$5 million spending binge

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe gets 2 000 tractors from Belarus

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

JZ High School continues with 100% A-level pass rate

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

BCC to reverse decision to close 5th Avenue market

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

8-year wait over as Egodini finally reopens

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

'Chamisa is Zimbabwe's best foot forward!' said Chin'ono. An award winning journalist too, how nauseating!

8 hrs ago | 731 Views

Namibian President dies after undergoing experimental treatment in US

15 hrs ago | 3389 Views

Mnangagwa fires his outspoken and militant political ally with immediate effect

24 hrs ago | 4642 Views

Opposition Politics in Zimbabwe, 1999 - 2024: An Obituary

03 Feb 2024 at 09:09hrs | 1186 Views

Zanu-PF pushes for law barring opposition members 'inviting' sanctions from running in elections

03 Feb 2024 at 05:33hrs | 1262 Views

Man threatens to bewitch girlfriend

02 Feb 2024 at 19:59hrs | 1483 Views

Fraudster jailed after impersonating 2 former ministers

02 Feb 2024 at 19:41hrs | 1446 Views

Matanga told to guard Chitando's docket

02 Feb 2024 at 17:27hrs | 3314 Views

Chamisa exit throws fresh election push in jeopardy

02 Feb 2024 at 17:26hrs | 4720 Views

Zimbabwe's ruling elite and the quest for one-party rule

02 Feb 2024 at 17:25hrs | 1002 Views

Harare Poly ordered to accept Zimdollar fees

02 Feb 2024 at 17:23hrs | 407 Views

Zimbabwe Minister sued for gold mine ‘fraud'

02 Feb 2024 at 17:21hrs | 810 Views

Bulawayo Thermal Power Station decommissioning to hit jobs

02 Feb 2024 at 17:20hrs | 616 Views

The USA's strategic blueprint for South African elections

02 Feb 2024 at 17:19hrs | 661 Views

Tshabangu's legal team continues winning streak

02 Feb 2024 at 17:03hrs | 13761 Views

Recalled Binga MP resigns from CCC

02 Feb 2024 at 10:53hrs | 1903 Views

Mnangagwa's henchman trying to place an operative at Econet?

02 Feb 2024 at 09:47hrs | 2151 Views

CCC's Promise Pfenye is working with CIO, alleges Hopewell Chin'ono

02 Feb 2024 at 09:31hrs | 2208 Views

Chamisa's spin doctor hits back at 'ungrateful' Sikhala

02 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 3399 Views

Bolt launches services in Zimbabwe

02 Feb 2024 at 09:22hrs | 3114 Views

FAZ in mass deployments

02 Feb 2024 at 09:03hrs | 1272 Views

Chamisa will 'never return'

02 Feb 2024 at 09:03hrs | 1939 Views

Sikhala ordered to stop press interviews

02 Feb 2024 at 09:01hrs | 1058 Views

Bus driver nabbed after fatal crash

02 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 1351 Views

Sikhala ordered to stop press interviews

02 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 3978 Views

Zimbabwe govt unveils ZWL$11b food aid package

02 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 346 Views

Gukurahundi genocide being addressed, says conflicted Mnangagwa

02 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 823 Views

Zimbabwe census figures 'questionable'

02 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 571 Views

Job Sikhala movement shifts focus

02 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 1603 Views

Deputy minister loses maize to fraudsters

02 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 707 Views