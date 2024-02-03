Ostallos and Chibaya told to go and tell Chamisa that Manicaland says 'NO'

News / National

by Jonathan MOyo

'GO AND TELL CHAMISA THAT MANICALAND SAYS NO': OSTALLOS AND CHIBAYA TOLD



Gift Ostallos Siziva and Amos Chibaya had a torrid time this afternoon in Manicaland when they were told off by a charged crowd; in their ill-fated push for Nelson Chamisa's latest solo campaign to form yet another structureless movement; after he ditched and ran away from his CCC in January.In the ill-tempered meeting, Ostallos and Chibaya were told in no uncertain terms that its them who caused divisions in the province; and that the contamination [infiltration of CCC] that Chamisa complained about when he abruptly quit his CCC without notice last month, is in fact at the top, and not among the grassroots; and that the touted, yet another 'new', movement Chamisa wants to hurriedly form with no structures and no positions will have the same contaminated top that has left CCC with Chamisa!