Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora's MDC presses for CCC's removal from party offices

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
The Douglas Mwonzora-led Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party has approached the courts seeking an order to evict the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) from the party offices in Bulawayo.

The party offices, located at Fort Street and 3rd Avenue, were repainted blue by former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa's loyalists, who also hung a portrait of the politician.

According to court papers seen by CITE, the summons issued cited MDC and Laphonic Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd as plaintiffs, represented by Gundu Dube and Pamacheche Legal Practitioners, and CCC and Chamisa as the defendants.

The summons ordered the eviction to be done within seven days, further noting that the opposition party must pay US$1,500 as damages caused to the building.

"You are hereby summoned that you do within seven days after the service of this Summons upon you, enter or cause to be entered with me and also the Plaintiffs' Legal Practitioners at the address specified herein an appearance (i.e. file a notice of intention to defend) to answer the claim of Plaintiff herein against the Defendants, jointly and severally liable, the one paying the other to be absolved," read the summons.

"(i) The eviction of the Defendants, and all those claiming occupation through them, from No. 41, Fort Street, 3rd Avenue, Bulawayo. (ii) Payment of the sum of US$1,500.00, payable in Zimbabwean Dollars at the interbank rate as of the date of payment, as damages caused by the Defendants to No. 41, Fort Street, 3rd Avenue, Bulawayo. (iii) Payment of holding over damages calculated at the rate of US$4,000.00 per month, payable in Zimbabwean Dollars at the interbank rate as of the date of payment, reckoned from January 2022 to the date of ejectment. (iv) An order interdicting the Defendants from trespassing at No. 41, Fort Street, 3rd Avenue, Bulawayo. (v) Interest at the prescribed rate. (vi) Costs of suit on an Attorney and Client scale."

The summons further read that should CCC not heed the order or respond within the specified time, a judgment will be issued against them.

"In default of your doing so, you will be held admitted to the said claim, and the Plaintiff may proceed therein, and judgment may be given against you in your absence; but that, on payment of the said claim and cost to me within the said time, judgment will not be given against you, and that if, before the expiration of the said time you so pay or lodge with the Plaintiff's Legal Practitioner consent or judgment, you will save judgment charges."


Source - cite

Must Read

Bribe taking cops jailed

16 mins ago | 8 Views

Ostallos and Chibaya told to go and tell Chamisa that Manicaland says 'NO'

1 hr ago | 293 Views

New Zimbabwe Minister's photos goes viral on social media

2 hrs ago | 496 Views

Mutsvangwa's shock sacking details emerge

2 hrs ago | 591 Views

Mhlophe bounces back ab Bosso Chair

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Sandra Ndebele receives her brand new car

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF man becomes Pelandaba-Mpopoma MP with only 1 845 votes

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Namibia over Geingob's sudden death

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF wins all seats in Mash East

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa assault case jumps court queue?

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Markham follows Nelson Chamisa out of CCC

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF finally gets two-thirds majority

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Seh Calaz declares allegiance to Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Lawyer sues journalist over 'falsehoods'

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Wicknell Chivayo's US$5 million spending binge

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe gets 2 000 tractors from Belarus

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

JZ High School continues with 100% A-level pass rate

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

BCC to reverse decision to close 5th Avenue market

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

8-year wait over as Egodini finally reopens

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

'Chamisa is Zimbabwe's best foot forward!' said Chin'ono. An award winning journalist too, how nauseating!

8 hrs ago | 733 Views

Namibian President dies after undergoing experimental treatment in US

15 hrs ago | 3403 Views

Mnangagwa fires his outspoken and militant political ally with immediate effect

24 hrs ago | 4649 Views

Opposition Politics in Zimbabwe, 1999 - 2024: An Obituary

03 Feb 2024 at 09:09hrs | 1186 Views

Zanu-PF pushes for law barring opposition members 'inviting' sanctions from running in elections

03 Feb 2024 at 05:33hrs | 1262 Views

Man threatens to bewitch girlfriend

02 Feb 2024 at 19:59hrs | 1484 Views

Fraudster jailed after impersonating 2 former ministers

02 Feb 2024 at 19:41hrs | 1446 Views

Matanga told to guard Chitando's docket

02 Feb 2024 at 17:27hrs | 3315 Views

Chamisa exit throws fresh election push in jeopardy

02 Feb 2024 at 17:26hrs | 4727 Views

Zimbabwe's ruling elite and the quest for one-party rule

02 Feb 2024 at 17:25hrs | 1003 Views

Harare Poly ordered to accept Zimdollar fees

02 Feb 2024 at 17:23hrs | 407 Views

Zimbabwe Minister sued for gold mine ‘fraud'

02 Feb 2024 at 17:21hrs | 810 Views

Bulawayo Thermal Power Station decommissioning to hit jobs

02 Feb 2024 at 17:20hrs | 616 Views

The USA's strategic blueprint for South African elections

02 Feb 2024 at 17:19hrs | 662 Views

Tshabangu's legal team continues winning streak

02 Feb 2024 at 17:03hrs | 13764 Views

Recalled Binga MP resigns from CCC

02 Feb 2024 at 10:53hrs | 1904 Views

Mnangagwa's henchman trying to place an operative at Econet?

02 Feb 2024 at 09:47hrs | 2151 Views

CCC's Promise Pfenye is working with CIO, alleges Hopewell Chin'ono

02 Feb 2024 at 09:31hrs | 2209 Views

Chamisa's spin doctor hits back at 'ungrateful' Sikhala

02 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 3399 Views

Bolt launches services in Zimbabwe

02 Feb 2024 at 09:22hrs | 3118 Views

FAZ in mass deployments

02 Feb 2024 at 09:03hrs | 1272 Views

Chamisa will 'never return'

02 Feb 2024 at 09:03hrs | 1939 Views

Sikhala ordered to stop press interviews

02 Feb 2024 at 09:01hrs | 1059 Views

Bus driver nabbed after fatal crash

02 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 1351 Views

Sikhala ordered to stop press interviews

02 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 3982 Views

Zimbabwe govt unveils ZWL$11b food aid package

02 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 347 Views

Gukurahundi genocide being addressed, says conflicted Mnangagwa

02 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 823 Views

Zimbabwe census figures 'questionable'

02 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 572 Views

Job Sikhala movement shifts focus

02 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 1605 Views

Deputy minister loses maize to fraudsters

02 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 708 Views