Bribe taking cops jailed

by Staff reporter
Two Beitbridge-based police officers have each been jailed for an effective 18 months after taking a bribe from a suspect arrested for illegal possession of drugs at Lutumba Growth Point.

The State proved that Andrew Masakadza (37) and Fungai Gomo (33), both deployed to ZRP Beitbridge Rural, took a R1 200 bribe from Youbeen Mudimba in October last year.

Although they denied the charges of criminal abuse of office as public officials, Beitbridge resident Magistrate Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba convicted them on the strength of the State's evidence.

The two were each sentenced to two years jail, but six months was suspended on condition of future good behaviour.

The court found that on 23 October last year at around 9 pm at Lutumba business centre, Masakadza and Gomo heard that Mudimba was selling drugs at her home at Lutumba.

The two police officers, who lived in the same area, proceeded to Mudimba's house known as Happy's     Kitchen.

Upon arrival, the two, who were dressed in civilian clothes, saw Mudimba and searched her shop.

They handcuffed her and another villager, Simbabrashe Ndou they found at the shop and ordered them into the house.

They searched the house and recovered 30 by 100ml bottles of bronclear syrup, 250 twists of mbanje and a plastic sachet containing US$100 and R8 000.



Source - The Herald

