Woman kicks 7-month-old baby

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 20-YEAR-OLD woman from Plumtree, Matebeleland South province, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a seven-month-old baby belonging to a co-tenant.Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware remanded Panashe Ndlovu out of custody after she pleaded not guilty to the charge of assaulting a minor.The case was remanded to today for trial.The court heard that January 24 this year, the minor was crawling in the passage following his mother Joana Kutobwa, who was outside the house.Ndlovu is alleged to have kicked the baby on the back of his head and he fell on his face and suffered facial bruises and mild swelling on the mouth as a result of the assault.The court heard that Kutobwa filed a report at ZRP Pumtree. The minor was referred to Plumtree District Hospital for treatment, while Ndlovu was arrested.