Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zinara pleads with Zanu-PF over toll fees

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has pleaded with ordinary and senior Zanu-PF officials to stop abusing tollgates amid concerns that its activists are refusing to pay passage fees.

Zanu-PF chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri last year confirmed that the party had received reports of its members refusing to pay toll fees across the country.

Muchinguri-Kashiri revealed this at the party's annual conference in December last year.

She said the party leadership had received reports of some Zanu-PF members producing party cards to intimidate Zinara officials to exempt them from paying toll fees.

However, Zinara officials at the 30km peg tollgate along the Masvingo-Mutare Highway have complained that Zanu-PF officials were refusing to pay toll fees.

NewsDay heard that party officials were in the habit of inserting dummy number plates inscribed; "Zanu-PF" or "ED-Pfee" and party scarves on vehicle dashboards or speed away from the tollgate without paying.

Zinara has since posted a notice at the tollgate quoting verbatim Information ministry secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana's post on X (formerly Twitter) in which he was relaying Muchinguri-Kashiri's warning against evading tollgates.

"Respecting rules and regulations of the party is important. There are those of you who arrive at tollgates with every evidence that you are Zanu-PF members and say we are Zanu-PF members so we should be exempted from paying. That kind of indiscipline is shameful and it does not reflect well on the President, Comrade OCZ Muchinguri K," the notice says.

NewsDay caught up with an official at the tollgate who confirmed that Zanu-PF officials were refusing to pay toll fees.

"Of course, we had to hide behind a more authoritative voice because we are having a torrid time with those politicians. You see people like (name supplied) would just pass by here in the Zanu-PF vehicle and they would just greet and signal us to let them pass through the side road.  So we had to put up that notice," the official said.

Zinara spokesperson, Tendai Mugabe, however, said Zanu-PF officials were compliant with the law on paying toll fees.

"I won't be able to comment on that because I am not aware of the notice. But they (Zanu-PF members) have always been compliant. We have not had challenges with the people (you are) talking about," he said.

Zanu-PF director for information Farai Marapira urged party members to pay toll fees.

"An instruction was passed at the national conference by the national chair for all Zanu-PF members to abide by the law and considering how the instruction was given and the discipline in Zanu-PF, there is no possibility that they can refuse to pay the tollgates," he said.

"We are a very disciplined party and we do not expect anyone to act against the directive from top party leadership. I don't believe there is anyone who can pass through the tollgate after refusing to pay because there would be police officers."

Zanu-PF officials are known for abusing their party membership to seek favours including hijacking national programmes such as food distribution.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Mutsvangwa firing triggered by his outburst against Mnangagwa's blue-eyed boy?

2 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Rufaro Stadium ready to host CAPS-Dynamos clash

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Chamisa mobilises for new party

3 hrs ago | 973 Views

Mutsvangwa's lifetime of sackings

3 hrs ago | 505 Views

Europe extends Zimbabwe sanctions

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Diplomat dragged to court over Ponzi scheme

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more price hikes

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Woman kicks 7-month-old baby

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Moyo urges Gukurahundi hearings rethink

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zanu-PF linked space barons cause havoc

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Allow media at Gukurahundi genocide meetings

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe panics over grain shortages

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe public schools ranked among the best in Africa

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

SA man in court for killing 6 Zimbabwean women

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Ex-RBZ workers win labour row

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Bribe taking cops jailed

11 hrs ago | 384 Views

Mwonzora's MDC presses for CCC's removal from party offices

11 hrs ago | 425 Views

Ostallos and Chibaya told to go and tell Chamisa that Manicaland says 'NO'

11 hrs ago | 1879 Views

New Zimbabwe Minister's photos goes viral on social media

12 hrs ago | 2321 Views

Mutsvangwa's shock sacking details emerge

12 hrs ago | 2436 Views

Mhlophe bounces back ab Bosso Chair

13 hrs ago | 345 Views

Sandra Ndebele receives her brand new car

13 hrs ago | 587 Views

Zanu-PF man becomes Pelandaba-Mpopoma MP with only 1 845 votes

13 hrs ago | 450 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Namibia over Geingob's sudden death

13 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zanu-PF wins all seats in Mash East

13 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mnangagwa assault case jumps court queue?

13 hrs ago | 275 Views

Markham follows Nelson Chamisa out of CCC

13 hrs ago | 443 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF finally gets two-thirds majority

13 hrs ago | 252 Views

Seh Calaz declares allegiance to Zanu-PF

13 hrs ago | 173 Views

Lawyer sues journalist over 'falsehoods'

13 hrs ago | 154 Views

Wicknell Chivayo's US$5 million spending binge

13 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe gets 2 000 tractors from Belarus

13 hrs ago | 55 Views

JZ High School continues with 100% A-level pass rate

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

BCC to reverse decision to close 5th Avenue market

13 hrs ago | 138 Views

8-year wait over as Egodini finally reopens

13 hrs ago | 169 Views

'Chamisa is Zimbabwe's best foot forward!' said Chin'ono. An award winning journalist too, how nauseating!

18 hrs ago | 875 Views

Namibian President dies after undergoing experimental treatment in US

04 Feb 2024 at 05:18hrs | 3982 Views

Mnangagwa fires his outspoken and militant political ally with immediate effect

03 Feb 2024 at 20:55hrs | 4887 Views

Opposition Politics in Zimbabwe, 1999 - 2024: An Obituary

03 Feb 2024 at 09:09hrs | 1208 Views

Zanu-PF pushes for law barring opposition members 'inviting' sanctions from running in elections

03 Feb 2024 at 05:33hrs | 1291 Views

Man threatens to bewitch girlfriend

02 Feb 2024 at 19:59hrs | 1500 Views

Fraudster jailed after impersonating 2 former ministers

02 Feb 2024 at 19:41hrs | 1457 Views

Matanga told to guard Chitando's docket

02 Feb 2024 at 17:27hrs | 3393 Views

Chamisa exit throws fresh election push in jeopardy

02 Feb 2024 at 17:26hrs | 4805 Views

Zimbabwe's ruling elite and the quest for one-party rule

02 Feb 2024 at 17:25hrs | 1032 Views

Harare Poly ordered to accept Zimdollar fees

02 Feb 2024 at 17:23hrs | 416 Views

Zimbabwe Minister sued for gold mine ‘fraud'

02 Feb 2024 at 17:21hrs | 826 Views

Bulawayo Thermal Power Station decommissioning to hit jobs

02 Feb 2024 at 17:20hrs | 632 Views

The USA's strategic blueprint for South African elections

02 Feb 2024 at 17:19hrs | 705 Views