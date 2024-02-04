Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa mobilises for new party

by Staff reporter
2024-02-04
FORMER Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday launched a mobilisation drive for his new political movement that he says will be unveiled soon.

Chamisa loyalists led by former legislators Amos Chibaya and Gift Ostallos Siziba yesterday addressed supporters in Mutare during the inaugural mobilisation programme for the new political movement.

Other senior opposition figures who attended the meeting include former lawmakers Regai Tsunga and David Chimhini.

Chikanga legislator Lynette Karenyi-Kore, however, did not attend the meeting.

Chamisa's stepped down from the CCC last month, arguing that Zanu-PF had infiltrated the party after self-imposed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu purged several CCC legislators from Parliament.

Siziba told NewsDay in an interview yesterday that CCC was a "thing of the past" to Chamisa and his supporters.

"We had a provincial meeting in Mutare which was attended by democrats from different spheres. We are setting the tone. We are giving people the new message of hope and the new Zimbabwe vision under president Chamisa.

"We need to continue to state the case of democracy in the face of a pure authoritarian consolidation. The democratic movement is under attack, but we need to continue to state the message that there must be a democratic change in this country despite the assault. We emphasise that Nelson Chamisa is the legitimate leader of the alternative," Siziba said.

A rival faction has been making attempts to lure Chamisa to rejoin the party, but he has declined.

Siziba said the pro-Chamisa campaigners would be holding similar meetings in all provinces with Masvingo being the next port of call.

"We are now building the new (sic) from the rubble. The remnants of the struggle, we are building from there. When Hiroshima falls there are rubbles that remain.

"CCC is no longer the vehicle for the future. The grassroots are clear. They are rallying behind Nelson Chamisa. They reaffirmed the social contract between them and their leader.

"The grassroots were also clear that even if the MPs whom they voted for remain in CCC, they will go with Chamisa."

Chamisa told our sister paper The Standard that he was forming a unique political movement, which he described as a new door that has never been used.

 "It is a beautiful answer to all our challenges. It is a new way of doing things — what has not been seen or done before. It's a new door.

"A door that has never been used. I am ready to lead Zimbabwe and not a party. Zimbabwe needs a leader, a unifying leader, not a party leader.

"Since 1980, the office of prudency of this country has been occupied by a party leader instead of a national leader," he said.

