Rufaro Stadium ready to host CAPS-Dynamos clash

News / National

by Staff reporter

CAPS United and Dynamos will kick off the momentum for the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season on Sunday, February 11th, as they clash at Rufaro Stadium in the Harare Mayor's Charity Cup.This match marks the ceremonial return of top-flight football to Rufaro Stadium, which has been unused since 2019. Premier Soccer League chairman Farai Jere informed New Zimbabwe.com that they expect ZIFA's First Instance Board to inspect the pitch this week in preparation for the significant fixture."The return of Rufaro Stadium to use means a lot to us at the PSL. We are anticipating the ZIFA First Instance Board to inspect the stadium on Tuesday ahead of the Dynamos and CAPS United match."After the inspection, we hope it will be homologated to host topflight league games, which will help in solving our stadia crisis faced last season."Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva is also in its advanced stages, as is Sakubva Stadium in Mutare."We also have Prophet Walter Magaya's Heart Stadium, so generally, this season, we will not have a stadia crisis," he stated.Following the Harare derby, the annual Castle Challenge Cup is scheduled for Saturday, February 17th, at Baobab Stadium. The game will feature defending league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars hosting the reigning Chibuku Super Cup winners, Dynamos.Jere mentioned that ZIFA's First Instance Board is also set to inspect Baobab Stadium sometime this week."We also have the Castle Challenge Cup, so the First Instance Board will go to Mhondoro to inspect Baobab. Remember, this fixture is our traditional curtain-raiser to the league every year," he added.The Premier Soccer League is expected to kick off later this month, but potential delays may occur due to the ongoing legal battle between Tenax and Bikita Minerals. One of them is set to fill the remaining slot in the league, which should be occupied by a team promoted from the Eastern Region Division One league, where both sides competed last season.