Mutsvangwa firing triggered by his outburst against Mnangagwa's blue-eyed boy?

President Emmerson Mnangagwa fired his outspoken political ally Christopher Mutsvangwa as Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs with immediate effect for various reasons, but the trigger was his outburst against Information minister Jenfan Muswere - a presidential blue-eyed boy - over recent state-controlled media board changes.Mutsvangwa's explosive outbursts were targeted at Mnangagwa and Muswere who made recent board changes at the state-controlled ZBC and Zimpapers media groups.