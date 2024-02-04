Radio personality busted with fake Zanu-PF IDs

News / National

by Staff reporter

Thandeka Hilda Chitombo, an up-and-coming presenter at Platinum FM radio, found herself in court on Saturday after being apprehended in Chinhoyi for allegedly posing as a Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative.The 30-year-old radio newcomer, also known as Ms Ndeka-T, is now facing charges of impersonation under section 179 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.Chitombo has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Chinhoyi Court Complex on Monday, February 5, for a bail hearing.According to the State, represented by prosecutor Faith Chikuvadze, the accused accessed Platinum FM, a subsidiary of Zimbabwe Newspapers (Zimpapers) Private Limited, in October 2023 through unidentified employees from the programming department.Upon meeting the complainant, station manager Davies Mugadza, Chitombo volunteered to be a presenter for the weekend broadcasts. She successfully auditioned and underwent a three-month training period.In January 2024, she was assigned to host the weekend show, The Sunday Chill Out, from 3 pm to 6 pm as an on-air presenter.During her training in November of the previous year, Chitombo presented her credentials to Mugadza, asserting that she was deployed from the President's Office. To support her claim, she produced an identity card, purportedly from the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), indicating her assignment at the radio station for an intelligence mission.The complainant, suspicious of her claims, contacted the President's Office in Chinhoyi for verification. The President's department assured them of background checks on Chitombo.On February 1 of this year, the President's department disclaimed Chitombo, leading to accusations of impersonation. She was subsequently arrested in possession of the alleged 'fake' CIO identity card, which will be presented as evidence in court.The accused is being represented by lawyer Tinashe Dzvore. Additionally, police reportedly searched Chitombo's residence in Ruvimbo Phase 1, Chinhoyi, where they discovered two counterfeit Zanu-PF party cards, falsely indicating her as a Central Committee member for Mashonaland West and Central provinces.