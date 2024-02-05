Latest News Editor's Choice


Dembare, CAPS Utd match off

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
THE proposed Harare Mayor's Cheer Fund Cup showdown between Dynamos and CAPS United pencilled for Rufaro on Sunday has been put on ice.

Harare's biggest rivals had been provided with an opportunity to assess their squads in a more competitive encounter ahead of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League kick-off later this month.

However, logistical frailties on the part of Rufaro Stadium have forced the cancellation of the encounter which was announced by Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume last month.

The venue has not hosted a Premiership team since 2019 as it has failed to meet the minimum required standards due to its deteriorating state.

The Harare City Council has been working on upgrading the facility over the past months with the hope that it will be rubber-stamped for top-flight games this coming season.

And Mafume wanted the Glamour Boys and the Green Machine to officially re-open the ground with a Harare Derby encounter on Sunday although the stadium is yet to be inspected in the absence of the ZIFA First In-stance Board.

With eligibility questions lingering surrounding the choice of the venue, Dynamos wrote to Mafume yesterday confirming their withdrawal from the proposed fixture although the mayor insisted that the game would go ahead.

In the letter, DeMbare chief executive officer Jonathan Mashingaidze said the Glamour Boys cannot commit to playing the proposed match without the venue having been cleared by the FIB.

"Dynamos Football Club received your letter dated 2 February 2024, about the (proposed inaugural Mayor's Invitational Cup between Dynamos and CAPS United).

"Dynamos Football Club has not received confirmation of the homologation of Rufaro Stadium, the venue for the inaugural Mayor's Cup, and with barely a week to go before the match is played, it is extremely difficult for the club to commit to an event whose venue has not been inspected and certified as per FIFA, CAF and ZIFA competitions' regulations" read the letter.

"In the absence of confirmation by the authorities in Zimbabwe of the venue's suitability, Dynamos Football Club will not be part of the proposed event, which event we were prepared to support.

"Meanwhile the club looks forward to having Rufaro Stadium homologated by the relevant authorities before the commencement of the 2024 Premier Soccer League season this month".

Although the Glamour Boys have played pre-season practice games on far much worse off-grounds than Rufaro, it is the nature and size of the assignment that has prompted them to withdraw from the proposed en-counter.

There is a lot involved in stadium inspections including the sitting bays' strength and given that derbies, especially at this time of the year when fans are starved of football action, attract huge crowds.

The ZIFA Normalisation Committee is still in the process of constituting the FIB which has over the years been led by former ZIFA staffer Xolisani Gwesela who was recently fired.

With Dynamos formally pulling out of the proposed game, they are already lining up a sparring match against Northern Region Division One side MWOS on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to be played at Ngoni Stadium in Norton.

Dynamos are preparing for their season-opening Castle Challenge Cup tie against league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab next week.

The Glamour Boys won the Chibuku Super Cup last year after beating Ngezi Platinum 2-0 and they will be looking at winning the league title this coming season.

They will also be returning to the continental club competitions when they take part in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Source - The Herald
