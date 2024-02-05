Millers dismiss claims of maize shortages

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has assured the nation that the country is maize secure as there are adequate and satisfactory supplies of grain across the country.In a statement to set the record straight following claims that Zimbabwe had maize stocks to last only four months, GMAZ yesterday said the assertion was not only incorrect but misleading and regrettable.GMAZ chairman Mr Tafadzwa Musarara said maize stocks were being augmented with imports sourced within the region. Zimbabwe was on course to import 200 000 tonnes of maize by the end of the first quarter to ensure consistent supplies countrywide."The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Agriculture last week and claimed that the country is left with only four-months cover of maize stocks. This claim was widely covered by the local and international media and triggered unwarranted alarm, panic and despondency locally and abroad."This claim is incorrect, unfortunate, misleading, and regrettable. We wish to categorically re-state that the maize supply situation in the country is adequate and satisfactory and the country is indeed maize secure."The milling industry, working under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, successfully secured substantial stocks in the region to complement local stocks," he said.Mr Musarara said Zimbabweans were assured of adequate maize-meal supplies across the country as no shortage would be experienced.The imports of grain, he said, would be to mitigate against the effects brought by the El Nino-induced drought."This arrangement was motivated by the need to mitigate against the subsisting drought season."We are continuing with maize imports and anticipate bringing in 200 000 tonnes of maize stocks in the first quarter of 2024, against a national requirement of 150 000 tonnes of the same period."We confidently assure the consuming public of the availability of their maize-meal supplies in all retail outlets nationwide," he said.Mr Musarara said local millers could mobilise enough grain imports as and when needed. GMB, he said, was just but one of the country's maize stockists."National maize stocks are enumerated by aggregating stocks with GMB, millers, other grain processors, contractors, commercial farmers and rural households. GMB is but one of the several stockists of maize in the country and their stocks, on their own, cannot constitute the national maize balance sheet."From October 1, 2023, to December 3, 2023, our members imported 209 816 tonnes of maize. This demonstrates the gigantic capability of our local millers to mobilise maize stocks from foreign sources into the country," he said.