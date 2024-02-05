Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe army modernisation a top priority

The modernisation of the Zimbabwe National Army's capabilities remains a top priority despite the prevailing economic challenges emanating from the illegally-imposed sanctions on the country by detractors and former colonisers, Army commander Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe said yesterday.

He was speaking at the handover and take-over parade of the command of 2 Infantry Brigade in Harare, with Brigadier-General Charles Mashava taking over from Brigadier-General Mpulaeng Siziba, who has been transferred to command 5 Infantry Brigade in Kwekwe.

Lt-Gen Sanyatwe said Government was working on a range of interventions aimed at making ZNA a formidable force ready to respond to any eventuality.

"As Commander Zimbabwe National Army, I am aware and seized with the challenges affecting this formation such as the provision of adequate and suitable permanent accommodation and structures for both personnel and equipment as well as conditions of service.

"Efforts are underway to address a wide range of challenges that you in your individual capacities and the organisation are facing. In this regard, the modernisation of the ZNA's capabilities is one of my priorities despite the prevailing economic challenges.

"We shall therefore continue to engage the Government, through the Ministry of Defence, to ensure that ZNA gets the requisite equipment so that it remains a formidable force, operationally ready and capable of responding rapidly to any eventuality."

The ZNA had a mandate to ensure a conducive environment prevailed for national development and economic growth.

"The nation has high hopes and expectations for a better future and as the ZNA, we should ensure that the conducive and tranquil environment prevails so that all Government development programmes, the citizenry of this nation and its visitors alike, enjoy a sense of belonging and security in our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe.

"We should all therefore, understand the Government's vision for development in its entirety in order to contribute meaningfully in improving the lives and security of our people," he said.

Management and welfare of troops and keeping them posted on pertinent issues that had direct bearing on their well- being, security and conditions of service also remained a priority, calling on commanders to take responsibility.

Accepting command, Brigadier -General Mashava said he was grateful for the chance accorded to him to lead the ZNA brigade.

"I Brig-Gen Charles Mashava do hereby officially accept command of 2 Infantry Brigade from the outgoing commander. It is my greatest honour to be accorded this chance to command this formidable formation. I have taken note of all the responsibilities that come with this appointment," he said.

He said his formation would continue to provide military security to companies exploring oil and gas in Muzarabani and Mbire Districts.

Handing over command, Brig-Gen Siziba said his time at the formation was a journey laden with important lessons and experiences.

