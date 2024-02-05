Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man fined for assaulting Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A MAN from Harare who assaulted the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Tongai Mnangagwa and his host at a party, Wellington Vengesai, following a misunderstanding over parking space last week, was yesterday fined US$200 (or two months in jail).

Munyaradzi Antony Mwedziwendira (30) was convicted on his own plea of guilty to assault when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Appollonia Marutya.

But after his arrest on the assault charge, police had already received a report that besides being involved in a brawl, Mwedziwendira was allegedly dealing in illegal drugs, so they did a double investigation.

So although the sentence in the assault case was only a modest fine, he did not go free and was remanded in custody to today for his bail hearing on three other charges of dealing in dangerous drugs, where he is jointly charged with his employee, Jasper Cephas Kuziva.

Prosecutor Mr Thomas Chanakira said last Tuesday at around 10:15pm, Deputy Minister Mnangagwa and Handson Gapa walked out of Vengesai's apartment at Trude Mansions on the corner of Sixth Street and Leonid Brezhnev (formerly Fife) Avenue in Harare after a party.

On the way to the parking lot, Vengesai came across Mwedziwendira who was talking on top of his voice complaining that Vengesai and his friends had parked their vehicles in a way that blocked his motor vehicles.

Mwedziwendira charged towards Deputy Minister Mnangagwa whom he held by the collar before turning and charging towards Vengesai. Mwedziwendira held Mr Vengesai by his beard using both his hands and asked him why he had not shaved. He went on to threaten to shoot the two but did not produce any firearm.

Mwedziwendira was restrained by Mr Gapa before he drove off at high speed.

Mwedziwendira and Kuziva are facing three counts of unlawful possession of mbanje, unlawful possession of unspecified medicines, and unlawful possession of unregistered medicines for resale.

Mr Chanakira said police received a report that Mwedziwendira and Kuziva were dealing in dangerous drugs at Fife Avenue shopping centre and that they had been involved in a brawl with some members of the public.

Detectives went to the shopping centre where the two fled, leaving behind four vehicles.

The vehicles were then placed under 24-hour police guard pending the arrest of the two. On Wednesday at around midday, the two accused persons were arrested and Kuziva was found in possession of the car keys.

 Police searched the vehicles, a silver BMW 530I, a red VW, a Mercedes Benz C240, and another silver Mercedes Benz C220 and recovered two sachets of mbanje and a passport in the name of Antony Mwedziwendira from the Mercedes Benz C220.

Also recovered were 26 prepared cigarettes of mbanje and 21 sachets of dagga, 30 pentral-50 pills, Sildenafil tablets, eight cobra 120 tablets, 13 black cobra 150, 7 black cobra 200 tablets, nine sex force, 100mg sildenafil citrate tablets, four Oto tablets, one satchet of Viamax power sex coffee, one satchet of super power capsules passion energy, one satchet of man king tablet, one satchet of Bang Bang strong man capsule and one satchet of AK 47 super.

 In addition, police recovered mbanje packaged as 67 rods and 156 satchets in a black cooler box placed in the boot.

 The vehicles were then towed to Milton Park Police Station for safekeeping. The recovered drugs had a street value of $825 000. The seized drugs and the vehicles are being held as exhibits.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

CCC takes legal action to recover offices from Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

Sikhala says Tsvangirai cried on his shoulders in a dream

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

David Coltart will not resign resign for Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

CCC factions fight over Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 486 Views

Mbudzi Interchange reaches 55% completion

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zesn blames recalls of opposition members for low voter turnout

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Coltart attends AMALI conference

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa gets two-thirds majority

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Survivors petition chiefs over Gukurahundi hearings

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Egodini finally re-opens

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwean man busted with explosives in SA

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Man throws 5-year-old into blazing hut

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

US$100,000 fraud couple on the run

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe army modernisation a top priority

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to issue withdrawal letters for underutilised farms

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Millers dismiss claims of maize shortages

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

'Zimbabwe Parly not responsible for recalls'

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Dembare, CAPS Utd match off

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Radio personality busted with fake Zanu-PF IDs

11 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mzembi sheds light on Chris' explosive outbursts in cabinet

12 hrs ago | 738 Views

Zanu-PF focused on making Nelson Chamisa politically irrelevant

12 hrs ago | 721 Views

Why Mnangagwa fired Mutsvangwa

12 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Chamisa's resigned MPs can contest again not as CCC members

12 hrs ago | 654 Views

Mutsvangwa failed war veterans

12 hrs ago | 432 Views

David Coltart must not resign for Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mutsvangwa firing triggered by his outburst against Mnangagwa's blue-eyed boy?

05 Feb 2024 at 04:33hrs | 5383 Views

Rufaro Stadium ready to host CAPS-Dynamos clash

05 Feb 2024 at 04:15hrs | 610 Views

Chamisa mobilises for new party

05 Feb 2024 at 04:14hrs | 5064 Views

Mutsvangwa's lifetime of sackings

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 2646 Views

Zinara pleads with Zanu-PF over toll fees

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 2635 Views

Europe extends Zimbabwe sanctions

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 1704 Views

Diplomat dragged to court over Ponzi scheme

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 1238 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more price hikes

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 727 Views

Woman kicks 7-month-old baby

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 598 Views

Moyo urges Gukurahundi hearings rethink

05 Feb 2024 at 04:11hrs | 753 Views

Zanu-PF linked space barons cause havoc

05 Feb 2024 at 04:11hrs | 289 Views

Allow media at Gukurahundi genocide meetings

05 Feb 2024 at 04:10hrs | 191 Views

Zimbabwe panics over grain shortages

05 Feb 2024 at 04:10hrs | 437 Views

Zimbabwe public schools ranked among the best in Africa

05 Feb 2024 at 04:09hrs | 589 Views

SA man in court for killing 6 Zimbabwean women

05 Feb 2024 at 04:09hrs | 1108 Views

Ex-RBZ workers win labour row

05 Feb 2024 at 04:09hrs | 488 Views

Bribe taking cops jailed

04 Feb 2024 at 20:30hrs | 613 Views

Mwonzora's MDC presses for CCC's removal from party offices

04 Feb 2024 at 19:58hrs | 684 Views

Ostallos and Chibaya told to go and tell Chamisa that Manicaland says 'NO'

04 Feb 2024 at 19:36hrs | 3082 Views

New Zimbabwe Minister's photos goes viral on social media

04 Feb 2024 at 19:03hrs | 4644 Views

Mutsvangwa's shock sacking details emerge

04 Feb 2024 at 18:57hrs | 4260 Views

Mhlophe bounces back ab Bosso Chair

04 Feb 2024 at 18:03hrs | 451 Views

Sandra Ndebele receives her brand new car

04 Feb 2024 at 18:01hrs | 941 Views

Zanu-PF man becomes Pelandaba-Mpopoma MP with only 1 845 votes

04 Feb 2024 at 18:00hrs | 661 Views