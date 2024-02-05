Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US$100,000 fraud couple on the run

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A BULAWAYO couple that allegedly defrauded residents for 12 months, raking in over US$100 000 in proceeds, is on the run after violating their bail conditions.

Melusi Ndlovu and his wife, Gwendoline Ndlovu, were granted bail pending trial.

They were initially arrested at the beginning of 2023 before the court released them on bail. They are now facing additional charges.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said members of the public with information on the couple's whereabouts should report them to any nearest police station.

"Police are appealing for information that may assist in arresting Gwendoline Ndlovu, a female adult aged 35 years, and Melusi Ndlovu, a male adult aged 36 years. Both were residing at the same house in Sunninghill, Bulawayo. They are wanted in connection with a case of fraud," he said.

Between 2022 and last year, the two posed as agents of an undisclosed company that helps people secure jobs, and work permits including processing travelling documents for people intending to work in Canada, and the United Kingdom.

"The complainants got interested and paid fractions of the total amounts charged which was US$4 000 and payment plans were made between the complainants who could not raise the full amounts and the accused," said Insp Ncube.

He said when complainants realised that they had been duped, the pair became evasive.

"Realising that they were under pressure from the complainants, the accused persons vacated their known office without notice and became evasive. On 3 May last year, one of the complainants got information that the accused persons were vacating their office and she alerted the police leading to the accused persons' arrest," said Insp Ncube.

He said 37 complainants suffered a combined prejudice of US$99 751.

"We are appealing to anyone with information that can lead to their apprehension to contact the investigating officer Detective Assistant Inspector Ngwenya on 0772 884 117 or to report at any nearest police station," said Insp Ncube.

Upon their arrest, the Ndlovus appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Nomagugu Maphosa, who granted them $100 000 bail each.

As part of the bail conditions, they were supposed to continue residing at their given address until the matter was finalised.

They are facing fraud charges and misrepresenting themselves as agents of the International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

They claimed they could facilitate the migration of Zimbabweans to the United Kingdom.

According to court papers, it is alleged that the pair misrepresented themselves as agents of IELTS, swindling people of various amounts of money.

 "The couple was approached by eight people from Bulawayo on different occasions and they were told to pay US$ 4 000 each to get the services. The victims paid fractions of the US$4 000 and payment plans were made since they could not raise the full amount," read court documents.

The complainants are alleged to have been interviewed on different occasions through WhatsApp video and audio calls by a male person who purported to be working with the accused persons and they were told that they had passed the English test.

"They were then given assurances that the process would take between two to three weeks from the date of interviews. The accused persons started giving complainants different reasons till they were under pressure and decided to vacate their known office without notice," read court papers.

On 3 May last year, one of the complainants was informed that the accused persons were vacating their office and removing their property.

"She phoned the police, who then arrested Melusi. Gwendoline was also arrested on the same day at Bulawayo Central Police."


Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Fraud, #Couple, #Run

Comments


Must Read

CCC takes legal action to recover offices from Chamisa

1 hr ago | 316 Views

Sikhala says Tsvangirai cried on his shoulders in a dream

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

David Coltart will not resign resign for Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

CCC factions fight over Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 468 Views

Mbudzi Interchange reaches 55% completion

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zesn blames recalls of opposition members for low voter turnout

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Coltart attends AMALI conference

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mnangagwa gets two-thirds majority

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Survivors petition chiefs over Gukurahundi hearings

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Egodini finally re-opens

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwean man busted with explosives in SA

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Man throws 5-year-old into blazing hut

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Man fined for assaulting Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe army modernisation a top priority

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to issue withdrawal letters for underutilised farms

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Millers dismiss claims of maize shortages

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

'Zimbabwe Parly not responsible for recalls'

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Dembare, CAPS Utd match off

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Radio personality busted with fake Zanu-PF IDs

11 hrs ago | 538 Views

Mzembi sheds light on Chris' explosive outbursts in cabinet

12 hrs ago | 737 Views

Zanu-PF focused on making Nelson Chamisa politically irrelevant

12 hrs ago | 718 Views

Why Mnangagwa fired Mutsvangwa

12 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Chamisa's resigned MPs can contest again not as CCC members

12 hrs ago | 653 Views

Mutsvangwa failed war veterans

12 hrs ago | 431 Views

David Coltart must not resign for Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 437 Views

Mutsvangwa firing triggered by his outburst against Mnangagwa's blue-eyed boy?

05 Feb 2024 at 04:33hrs | 5383 Views

Rufaro Stadium ready to host CAPS-Dynamos clash

05 Feb 2024 at 04:15hrs | 610 Views

Chamisa mobilises for new party

05 Feb 2024 at 04:14hrs | 5060 Views

Mutsvangwa's lifetime of sackings

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 2646 Views

Zinara pleads with Zanu-PF over toll fees

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 2634 Views

Europe extends Zimbabwe sanctions

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 1704 Views

Diplomat dragged to court over Ponzi scheme

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 1238 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more price hikes

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 727 Views

Woman kicks 7-month-old baby

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 598 Views

Moyo urges Gukurahundi hearings rethink

05 Feb 2024 at 04:11hrs | 753 Views

Zanu-PF linked space barons cause havoc

05 Feb 2024 at 04:11hrs | 288 Views

Allow media at Gukurahundi genocide meetings

05 Feb 2024 at 04:10hrs | 191 Views

Zimbabwe panics over grain shortages

05 Feb 2024 at 04:10hrs | 437 Views

Zimbabwe public schools ranked among the best in Africa

05 Feb 2024 at 04:09hrs | 589 Views

SA man in court for killing 6 Zimbabwean women

05 Feb 2024 at 04:09hrs | 1108 Views

Ex-RBZ workers win labour row

05 Feb 2024 at 04:09hrs | 487 Views

Bribe taking cops jailed

04 Feb 2024 at 20:30hrs | 613 Views

Mwonzora's MDC presses for CCC's removal from party offices

04 Feb 2024 at 19:58hrs | 684 Views

Ostallos and Chibaya told to go and tell Chamisa that Manicaland says 'NO'

04 Feb 2024 at 19:36hrs | 3080 Views

New Zimbabwe Minister's photos goes viral on social media

04 Feb 2024 at 19:03hrs | 4637 Views

Mutsvangwa's shock sacking details emerge

04 Feb 2024 at 18:57hrs | 4258 Views

Mhlophe bounces back ab Bosso Chair

04 Feb 2024 at 18:03hrs | 451 Views

Sandra Ndebele receives her brand new car

04 Feb 2024 at 18:01hrs | 940 Views

Zanu-PF man becomes Pelandaba-Mpopoma MP with only 1 845 votes

04 Feb 2024 at 18:00hrs | 661 Views