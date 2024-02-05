Man throws 5-year-old into blazing hut

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MENTALLY ill man from Zaka in Masvingo went berserk and torched a grass-thatched hut before throwing a juvenile in the raging inferno resulting in the boy succumbing to the burns, police said yesterday.Masvingo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa confirmed the incident, which occurred last Tuesday at around 4pm.He said the suspect, Trust Masara (58) of Machaya Village, Chief Nhema in Zaka was at Sakina Nguruve's (54), homestead where three children aged nine, seven, and five were playing.Inspector Dehwa said Masara torched the grass-thatched hut before trying to force the three minors inside.He grabbed the youngest after the other two fled."At around 4pm, the suspect who is known to be mentally challenged arrived at the homestead where the children were playing. He took a burning log from a fireplace and entered the hut," said Insp Dehwa.While inside the hut, Masara set it alight and stormed out before ordering the three children to enter the burning hut. Two of the minors fled leaving behind their five-year-old sibling at the mercy of the suspect.The suspect grabbed the boy and threw him into the burning hut and he sustained severe burns. The boy was rescued by his grandmother and was rushed to Manjoro Clinic where he was referred to Musiso Mission Hospital.The victim later died and a report was made to the police leading to the suspect's arrest.Insp Dhewa urged people living with mentally challenged relatives to ensure they receive medical attention."We implore members of the public staying with mentally ill persons to ensure that they are taken to hospital and also assisted to take their medicines according to directives by the health personnel," he said.