Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean man busted with explosives in SA

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 35–YEAR–OLD Zimbabwean Citizen has been arrested in Mpumalanga province, South Africa with an assortment of smuggled explosives meant for illegal mining activities in that country.

The suspect whose identity is yet to be released was arrested during a multidisciplinary tactical operation conducted by the Hawks Secunda-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Secunda CIG, Nelspruit-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation, White River K9 and Nelspruit Bomb Disposal on Friday.

He has been charged with possession of explosives and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Hawks spokesperson for Mpumalanga Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the man will soon appear at the Barberton Magistrate Court.

"The team followed up information which led them to the residential place of the suspect in Barberton Mpumalanga. The premises of the suspect were searched," she said.

"The following exhibits were found hidden in various places inside the shop: 9 x Electronic detonators, 14 x Shock tube assemblies, 16 x Blasting cartridges, 6 x industrial drilling bit, and 104 m x detonating cord.

The suspect was arrested and detained pending his first court appearance at Barberton Magistrate Court. Preliminary investigation established that the explosives were imported from Zimbabwe".

Captain Sekgotodi said during an interview the suspect revealed that the explosives are sold mainly to illegal miners and other criminal elements.

It is understood that besides being used in illegal mining activities in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and Freestate provinces the explosives are also used for bombing ATMs.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

CCC takes legal action to recover offices from Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 476 Views

Sikhala says Tsvangirai cried on his shoulders in a dream

2 hrs ago | 527 Views

David Coltart will not resign resign for Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

CCC factions fight over Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 642 Views

Mbudzi Interchange reaches 55% completion

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zesn blames recalls of opposition members for low voter turnout

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Coltart attends AMALI conference

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mnangagwa gets two-thirds majority

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Survivors petition chiefs over Gukurahundi hearings

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Egodini finally re-opens

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Man throws 5-year-old into blazing hut

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

US$100,000 fraud couple on the run

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Man fined for assaulting Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe army modernisation a top priority

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to issue withdrawal letters for underutilised farms

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Millers dismiss claims of maize shortages

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Zimbabwe Parly not responsible for recalls'

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Dembare, CAPS Utd match off

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Radio personality busted with fake Zanu-PF IDs

11 hrs ago | 558 Views

Mzembi sheds light on Chris' explosive outbursts in cabinet

12 hrs ago | 761 Views

Zanu-PF focused on making Nelson Chamisa politically irrelevant

12 hrs ago | 739 Views

Why Mnangagwa fired Mutsvangwa

12 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Chamisa's resigned MPs can contest again not as CCC members

12 hrs ago | 672 Views

Mutsvangwa failed war veterans

12 hrs ago | 441 Views

David Coltart must not resign for Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mutsvangwa firing triggered by his outburst against Mnangagwa's blue-eyed boy?

05 Feb 2024 at 04:33hrs | 5396 Views

Rufaro Stadium ready to host CAPS-Dynamos clash

05 Feb 2024 at 04:15hrs | 610 Views

Chamisa mobilises for new party

05 Feb 2024 at 04:14hrs | 5081 Views

Mutsvangwa's lifetime of sackings

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 2654 Views

Zinara pleads with Zanu-PF over toll fees

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 2644 Views

Europe extends Zimbabwe sanctions

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 1709 Views

Diplomat dragged to court over Ponzi scheme

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 1244 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more price hikes

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 732 Views

Woman kicks 7-month-old baby

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 601 Views

Moyo urges Gukurahundi hearings rethink

05 Feb 2024 at 04:11hrs | 754 Views

Zanu-PF linked space barons cause havoc

05 Feb 2024 at 04:11hrs | 290 Views

Allow media at Gukurahundi genocide meetings

05 Feb 2024 at 04:10hrs | 191 Views

Zimbabwe panics over grain shortages

05 Feb 2024 at 04:10hrs | 438 Views

Zimbabwe public schools ranked among the best in Africa

05 Feb 2024 at 04:09hrs | 591 Views

SA man in court for killing 6 Zimbabwean women

05 Feb 2024 at 04:09hrs | 1111 Views

Ex-RBZ workers win labour row

05 Feb 2024 at 04:09hrs | 492 Views

Bribe taking cops jailed

04 Feb 2024 at 20:30hrs | 613 Views

Mwonzora's MDC presses for CCC's removal from party offices

04 Feb 2024 at 19:58hrs | 684 Views

Ostallos and Chibaya told to go and tell Chamisa that Manicaland says 'NO'

04 Feb 2024 at 19:36hrs | 3091 Views

New Zimbabwe Minister's photos goes viral on social media

04 Feb 2024 at 19:03hrs | 4683 Views

Mutsvangwa's shock sacking details emerge

04 Feb 2024 at 18:57hrs | 4271 Views

Mhlophe bounces back ab Bosso Chair

04 Feb 2024 at 18:03hrs | 452 Views

Sandra Ndebele receives her brand new car

04 Feb 2024 at 18:01hrs | 944 Views

Zanu-PF man becomes Pelandaba-Mpopoma MP with only 1 845 votes

04 Feb 2024 at 18:00hrs | 661 Views