Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Survivors petition chiefs over Gukurahundi hearings

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A CIVIC society organisation (CSO) fighting for victims, the Gukurahundi Genocide Survivors 4 Justice (GGS4J), has cautioned traditional leaders not to be hoodwinked by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration into sweeping the issue under the carpet.

The CSO said if the traditional leaders were not careful, they would lose their subjects' respect as they were bitter over government's ineptitude in dealing with the emotive Gukurahundi issue.

Tempers are high among the victims and survivors in Matebeleland and Midlands provinces amid concern that the Zanu-PF government was responsible for the abuses.

They are also concerned that the government has not acted positively for the past 36 years since the killings were ended through the Unity Accord signed by the late former President Robert Mugabe and Vice-President Joshua Nkomo.

In a petition to Matebeleland traditional leaders, GGS4J chairperson Nomagugu Khumalo expressed concern over the developments.

"It looks like the government has turned your respected role in the community into something very despicable. The government has made you lose respect within the eyes of the communities you preside over by railroading its programmes upon you," Khumalo wrote.

"You, my esteemed traditional leaders, have remained the meek, respectful servants and allowed these undesirable schemes to be superimposed upon you and the respectable offices you hold. Why?"

She implored the traditional leaders to restore the dignity that their offices commanded.

"We've seen to our biggest disappointment President Mnangagwa play one of the lamest chess games with your distinguished offices about the Gukurahundi issue," she said.

Khumalo said Mnangagwa was using the traditional leaders as a stepping stone to his villainous actions of sweeping the Gukurahundi issue under the carpet.

"We believe you too can see this. We have ultimate trust in you and will vehemently defy any attempts towards burying evidence on Gukurahundi," she said.

"Today marks exactly one week since you, our reputable traditional leaders, sat down with Mnangagwa. Again, we implore you to work towards restoration of the dignities that have always identified the prestigious offices you hold."

Indications are that the traditional leaders are yet to respond to the petition.

Chiefs Council of Zimbabwe president Chief Mtshane Khumalo was not available to comment yesterday.

The government has announced that a budget for the Gukurahundi hearings has been set and will be available soon for the hearings to start.

Source - Southeren Eye

Comments


Must Read

CCC takes legal action to recover offices from Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 478 Views

Sikhala says Tsvangirai cried on his shoulders in a dream

2 hrs ago | 527 Views

David Coltart will not resign resign for Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

CCC factions fight over Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 642 Views

Mbudzi Interchange reaches 55% completion

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zesn blames recalls of opposition members for low voter turnout

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Coltart attends AMALI conference

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa gets two-thirds majority

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Egodini finally re-opens

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwean man busted with explosives in SA

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Man throws 5-year-old into blazing hut

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

US$100,000 fraud couple on the run

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Man fined for assaulting Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe army modernisation a top priority

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to issue withdrawal letters for underutilised farms

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Millers dismiss claims of maize shortages

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Zimbabwe Parly not responsible for recalls'

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Dembare, CAPS Utd match off

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Radio personality busted with fake Zanu-PF IDs

11 hrs ago | 558 Views

Mzembi sheds light on Chris' explosive outbursts in cabinet

12 hrs ago | 761 Views

Zanu-PF focused on making Nelson Chamisa politically irrelevant

12 hrs ago | 739 Views

Why Mnangagwa fired Mutsvangwa

12 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Chamisa's resigned MPs can contest again not as CCC members

12 hrs ago | 672 Views

Mutsvangwa failed war veterans

12 hrs ago | 441 Views

David Coltart must not resign for Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mutsvangwa firing triggered by his outburst against Mnangagwa's blue-eyed boy?

05 Feb 2024 at 04:33hrs | 5396 Views

Rufaro Stadium ready to host CAPS-Dynamos clash

05 Feb 2024 at 04:15hrs | 610 Views

Chamisa mobilises for new party

05 Feb 2024 at 04:14hrs | 5081 Views

Mutsvangwa's lifetime of sackings

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 2654 Views

Zinara pleads with Zanu-PF over toll fees

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 2644 Views

Europe extends Zimbabwe sanctions

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 1709 Views

Diplomat dragged to court over Ponzi scheme

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 1244 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more price hikes

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 732 Views

Woman kicks 7-month-old baby

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 601 Views

Moyo urges Gukurahundi hearings rethink

05 Feb 2024 at 04:11hrs | 754 Views

Zanu-PF linked space barons cause havoc

05 Feb 2024 at 04:11hrs | 290 Views

Allow media at Gukurahundi genocide meetings

05 Feb 2024 at 04:10hrs | 191 Views

Zimbabwe panics over grain shortages

05 Feb 2024 at 04:10hrs | 438 Views

Zimbabwe public schools ranked among the best in Africa

05 Feb 2024 at 04:09hrs | 591 Views

SA man in court for killing 6 Zimbabwean women

05 Feb 2024 at 04:09hrs | 1111 Views

Ex-RBZ workers win labour row

05 Feb 2024 at 04:09hrs | 492 Views

Bribe taking cops jailed

04 Feb 2024 at 20:30hrs | 613 Views

Mwonzora's MDC presses for CCC's removal from party offices

04 Feb 2024 at 19:58hrs | 684 Views

Ostallos and Chibaya told to go and tell Chamisa that Manicaland says 'NO'

04 Feb 2024 at 19:36hrs | 3091 Views

New Zimbabwe Minister's photos goes viral on social media

04 Feb 2024 at 19:03hrs | 4684 Views

Mutsvangwa's shock sacking details emerge

04 Feb 2024 at 18:57hrs | 4271 Views

Mhlophe bounces back ab Bosso Chair

04 Feb 2024 at 18:03hrs | 452 Views

Sandra Ndebele receives her brand new car

04 Feb 2024 at 18:01hrs | 944 Views

Zanu-PF man becomes Pelandaba-Mpopoma MP with only 1 845 votes

04 Feb 2024 at 18:00hrs | 661 Views