Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa gets two-thirds majority

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The ruling Zanu-PF party won all the six seats in by-elections held on Saturday last week as it attained a two-thirds majority amid fears there will be rounds of constitutional amendments.

Zanu-PF has been craving for a super majority after it missed it in the August 23 and 24 2023 elections.

Saturday's by-election were held after  Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) self-proclaimed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu recalled lawmakers saying they had ceased to be members of the political party.

The by-elections were held in Seke, Goromonzi South, Zvimba East, Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Chegutu West and Mkoba constituencies.

 In Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency, the ruling Zanu-PF candidate Joseph Tshuma polled 1 845 votes followed by CCC candidate Moreblessing Tembo at 464 while Democratic Official Party candidate Abraham Nkomo Yona trailed with 156 votes.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Archibald Chiponda described the victory as a rude awakening for the opposition political parties.

"It is an indication that the Bulawayo electorate is now coming back to the ruling party Zanu-PF. It is a rude awakening for the opposition political parties," Chiponda said.

However, Tshabangu's spokesperson Khaliphani Phugheni said he was still waiting for feedback from the people on the ground.

The ruling party also reclaimed the Zvimba East and Chegutu West constituencies in Mashonaland West.

In Zvimba East, Zanu-PF candidate Kudakwashe Mananzva polled 10 359 votes ahead of Independent candidate Oliver Mutasa who was recalled by Tshabangu leading to the by-elections.

CCC candidate Agrippa Alberto came a distance third with 885 votes.

In Chegutu West, perennial loser Gift Konjana found the going tough when he came third with a paltry 668 votes to Zanu-PF candidate Shakemore Tirumbwa who polled 6 697 and Independent candidate Admore Chivero who garnered 2 626 votes.

Chivero complained that there was a lot of vote buying and bussing of people to rural polling stations.

"It was a sham election there was a lot of vote buying and bussing of people from as far as Harare to rural Chegutu" he said.

Zanu-PF Mashonalad West provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa said the results showed that people were confident with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's leadership.

"It shows the confidence that people have in the ruling party with all the mess that is happening in the opposition of disorder and it also shows that sanity is now prevailing," she said.

Zanu-PF also bagged six wards in Chinhoyi, Chegutu and Norton.

In Gweru, Edgar Ncube (Zanu-PF) beat Patrick Tayiya of Democratic Official Party by slightly over 700 votes to clinch the Mkoba North constituency.

Ncube polled 2 415 votes against Tayiya's 1 663.

There were 185 rejected ballot papers and the percentage poll was 14,6%.

In Goromonzi South constituency, Zanu-PF candidate Washington Zhanda garnered 6 865 votes against Reuben Chikudo's 1 067 while in Seke, Tobia Kashambe polled 8 586 votes ahead of Independent candidate Willard Madzimbamuto (2 401) and CCC's Everisto Chisi (669).

Source - Southeren Eye

Comments


Must Read

CCC takes legal action to recover offices from Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 478 Views

Sikhala says Tsvangirai cried on his shoulders in a dream

2 hrs ago | 527 Views

David Coltart will not resign resign for Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

CCC factions fight over Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 643 Views

Mbudzi Interchange reaches 55% completion

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zesn blames recalls of opposition members for low voter turnout

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Coltart attends AMALI conference

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Survivors petition chiefs over Gukurahundi hearings

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Egodini finally re-opens

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwean man busted with explosives in SA

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Man throws 5-year-old into blazing hut

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

US$100,000 fraud couple on the run

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Man fined for assaulting Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe army modernisation a top priority

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to issue withdrawal letters for underutilised farms

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Millers dismiss claims of maize shortages

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Zimbabwe Parly not responsible for recalls'

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Dembare, CAPS Utd match off

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Radio personality busted with fake Zanu-PF IDs

11 hrs ago | 558 Views

Mzembi sheds light on Chris' explosive outbursts in cabinet

12 hrs ago | 761 Views

Zanu-PF focused on making Nelson Chamisa politically irrelevant

12 hrs ago | 739 Views

Why Mnangagwa fired Mutsvangwa

12 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Chamisa's resigned MPs can contest again not as CCC members

12 hrs ago | 673 Views

Mutsvangwa failed war veterans

12 hrs ago | 441 Views

David Coltart must not resign for Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mutsvangwa firing triggered by his outburst against Mnangagwa's blue-eyed boy?

05 Feb 2024 at 04:33hrs | 5396 Views

Rufaro Stadium ready to host CAPS-Dynamos clash

05 Feb 2024 at 04:15hrs | 610 Views

Chamisa mobilises for new party

05 Feb 2024 at 04:14hrs | 5081 Views

Mutsvangwa's lifetime of sackings

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 2654 Views

Zinara pleads with Zanu-PF over toll fees

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 2644 Views

Europe extends Zimbabwe sanctions

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 1709 Views

Diplomat dragged to court over Ponzi scheme

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 1244 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more price hikes

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 732 Views

Woman kicks 7-month-old baby

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 601 Views

Moyo urges Gukurahundi hearings rethink

05 Feb 2024 at 04:11hrs | 754 Views

Zanu-PF linked space barons cause havoc

05 Feb 2024 at 04:11hrs | 290 Views

Allow media at Gukurahundi genocide meetings

05 Feb 2024 at 04:10hrs | 191 Views

Zimbabwe panics over grain shortages

05 Feb 2024 at 04:10hrs | 438 Views

Zimbabwe public schools ranked among the best in Africa

05 Feb 2024 at 04:09hrs | 591 Views

SA man in court for killing 6 Zimbabwean women

05 Feb 2024 at 04:09hrs | 1111 Views

Ex-RBZ workers win labour row

05 Feb 2024 at 04:09hrs | 492 Views

Bribe taking cops jailed

04 Feb 2024 at 20:30hrs | 613 Views

Mwonzora's MDC presses for CCC's removal from party offices

04 Feb 2024 at 19:58hrs | 684 Views

Ostallos and Chibaya told to go and tell Chamisa that Manicaland says 'NO'

04 Feb 2024 at 19:36hrs | 3091 Views

New Zimbabwe Minister's photos goes viral on social media

04 Feb 2024 at 19:03hrs | 4684 Views

Mutsvangwa's shock sacking details emerge

04 Feb 2024 at 18:57hrs | 4271 Views

Mhlophe bounces back ab Bosso Chair

04 Feb 2024 at 18:03hrs | 452 Views

Sandra Ndebele receives her brand new car

04 Feb 2024 at 18:01hrs | 944 Views

Zanu-PF man becomes Pelandaba-Mpopoma MP with only 1 845 votes

04 Feb 2024 at 18:00hrs | 661 Views