Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zesn blames recalls of opposition members for low voter turnout

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) has blamed low voter turnout in the just ended by-elections on incessant recalls of opposition members.

The election watchdog said the low number of voters at polling stations was an indication of voter protest.

The observation comes at a time when self-proclaimed Citizens Coalition for Change interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has been on a rampage recalling 15 CCC lawmakers and 17 councillors alleging that they had ceased to be members of the opposition party.

The latest recalls triggered the need for by-elections to choose new representatives in Mkoba North, Goromonzi South, Seke, Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Zvimba East and Chegutu West constituencies thereby drawing the ire of the public and several civic organisations which called for the amendment of the recall clause.

In its preliminary assessment report for the just ended by-elections, Zesn said it noted with concern the decline in voter participation, which could be seen as a form of voter protest, particularly in response to recalls.

"The influence of recalls on the democratic character of elections is apparent in the decreasing voter participation witnessed in by-elections subsequent to the 2023 harmonised elections," the report read.

According to the election watchdog, voter apathy erodes the core principles of democracy.

"Moreover, inadequate intra-party democracy, procedural deficiencies, and shortcomings in the regulations governing the selection of candidates could be recognised as elements contributing to the low turnout, impacting voters' motivation and active participation in electoral processes."

Zesn also said although section 67 of the Constitution provided the right of every Zimbabwean to vote, there appeared to be a limited uptake in exercising this constitutional right among eligible voters in the country, particularly during by elections.

"Observers reported that there was a low turnout of voters exercising their constitutional right to select their preferred representatives in the six (6) National Assembly and local authority by-elections.

"Voter turnout was very low across all the six constituencies. Overall, Mkoba North recorded 14,6% voter turnout. In Pelandaba-Tshabalala turnout stood at 11,73% and in Goromonzi South 18,1% cast their ballots. In comparison to the other three constituencies, voter turnout was relatively higher in Chegutu West with 33,5%, Zvimba East 31,6% and Seke 30,18%."

Zesn also said there was a rise in the  number of rejected ballots that were recorded against the backdrop of low voter turnout, indicating  voter fatigue or protest.

"For example, Goromonzi South recorded 369 rejected votes, Seke (313) Zvimba East (262) Pelandaba-Tshabalala (212) Chegutu West (191) and Mkoba North with 185. The same trend was witnessed across all electoral constituencies during the December 9, 2023 by-elections."

"The by-elections for the National Assembly on February 3, 2024, took place in an atmosphere of low voter education and growing voter apathy in the nation.

"Zesn reiterates its call that Parliament develop legislation, especially to amend section 129(k) of the Constitution, to prevent recalls from being carried out arbitrarily, which would put a burden on the national budget and reduce the value of the vote," added Zesn.

 The election watchdog urged the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and other electoral stakeholders to continue supporting voter education efforts to ensure that the electorate is well informed about electoral processes in order to enhance participation.

"There is a need to ensure the safety and security of observers when discharging their duties without fear of reprisal to ensure public confidence in the electoral process and electoral credibility.

"It is imperative to establish clear mechanisms for the protection of observers, including legal frameworks that explicitly prohibit any form of harassment or reprisal against them."

Zesn also called upon political parties to promote a culture of non-violence and tolerance in order to ensure that citizens participate freely in electoral processes. we are bringing in a talented defender who, at the age of 23, can already show a good track record. He has a lot of experience and has also played Conference and Europa League."

"He is a boy who wants to invest in his sporting career. Lucky for us, because otherwise he would be a waste of money. The many offers from several larger clubs proved that. I look forward to how he will develop with us."

Garananga's compatriot, Antonio, made his second successive start for Mechelen as he continues to cement his position in the side's starting XI.

The former Prince Edward High School and Dynamos winger lasted for 83 minutes before he was substituted.

It was his eighth appearance for the club this season, scoring two goals including in last week's 2-2 draw against giants Gent.

The two Zimbabwe internationals will be looking to be involved even more when seventh-placed Genk visit at the weekend.

The pair has a single cap each for the senior national team.

Garananga featured as a second half substitute in the Warriors' last match, a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in Rwanda late last year while 21-year-old Antonio made his debut as an 18 year against South Africa in a 2022 World Cup qualifier in 2021.

The duo id expected to form part of the Warriors squad when they resume their World Cup qualification campaign in June with back-to-back clashes against Lesotho and South Africa.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

CCC takes legal action to recover offices from Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 479 Views

Sikhala says Tsvangirai cried on his shoulders in a dream

2 hrs ago | 531 Views

David Coltart will not resign resign for Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

CCC factions fight over Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mbudzi Interchange reaches 55% completion

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Coltart attends AMALI conference

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa gets two-thirds majority

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Survivors petition chiefs over Gukurahundi hearings

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Egodini finally re-opens

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwean man busted with explosives in SA

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Man throws 5-year-old into blazing hut

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

US$100,000 fraud couple on the run

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Man fined for assaulting Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe army modernisation a top priority

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to issue withdrawal letters for underutilised farms

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Millers dismiss claims of maize shortages

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Zimbabwe Parly not responsible for recalls'

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Dembare, CAPS Utd match off

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Radio personality busted with fake Zanu-PF IDs

11 hrs ago | 558 Views

Mzembi sheds light on Chris' explosive outbursts in cabinet

12 hrs ago | 762 Views

Zanu-PF focused on making Nelson Chamisa politically irrelevant

12 hrs ago | 739 Views

Why Mnangagwa fired Mutsvangwa

12 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Chamisa's resigned MPs can contest again not as CCC members

12 hrs ago | 674 Views

Mutsvangwa failed war veterans

12 hrs ago | 441 Views

David Coltart must not resign for Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mutsvangwa firing triggered by his outburst against Mnangagwa's blue-eyed boy?

05 Feb 2024 at 04:33hrs | 5396 Views

Rufaro Stadium ready to host CAPS-Dynamos clash

05 Feb 2024 at 04:15hrs | 610 Views

Chamisa mobilises for new party

05 Feb 2024 at 04:14hrs | 5081 Views

Mutsvangwa's lifetime of sackings

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 2654 Views

Zinara pleads with Zanu-PF over toll fees

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 2644 Views

Europe extends Zimbabwe sanctions

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 1709 Views

Diplomat dragged to court over Ponzi scheme

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 1244 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more price hikes

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 732 Views

Woman kicks 7-month-old baby

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 601 Views

Moyo urges Gukurahundi hearings rethink

05 Feb 2024 at 04:11hrs | 754 Views

Zanu-PF linked space barons cause havoc

05 Feb 2024 at 04:11hrs | 290 Views

Allow media at Gukurahundi genocide meetings

05 Feb 2024 at 04:10hrs | 191 Views

Zimbabwe panics over grain shortages

05 Feb 2024 at 04:10hrs | 438 Views

Zimbabwe public schools ranked among the best in Africa

05 Feb 2024 at 04:09hrs | 591 Views

SA man in court for killing 6 Zimbabwean women

05 Feb 2024 at 04:09hrs | 1111 Views

Ex-RBZ workers win labour row

05 Feb 2024 at 04:09hrs | 492 Views

Bribe taking cops jailed

04 Feb 2024 at 20:30hrs | 613 Views

Mwonzora's MDC presses for CCC's removal from party offices

04 Feb 2024 at 19:58hrs | 684 Views

Ostallos and Chibaya told to go and tell Chamisa that Manicaland says 'NO'

04 Feb 2024 at 19:36hrs | 3091 Views

New Zimbabwe Minister's photos goes viral on social media

04 Feb 2024 at 19:03hrs | 4684 Views

Mutsvangwa's shock sacking details emerge

04 Feb 2024 at 18:57hrs | 4271 Views

Mhlophe bounces back ab Bosso Chair

04 Feb 2024 at 18:03hrs | 452 Views

Sandra Ndebele receives her brand new car

04 Feb 2024 at 18:01hrs | 945 Views

Zanu-PF man becomes Pelandaba-Mpopoma MP with only 1 845 votes

04 Feb 2024 at 18:00hrs | 661 Views