Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

David Coltart will not resign resign for Chamisa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart has firmly stated that he will not step down from his position amid the ongoing power struggles within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

The opposition party faced turmoil last month following the resignation of leader Nelson Chamisa, who cited infiltration from Zanu-PF. This departure was followed by key members of the opposition declaring their allegiance to Chamisa.

Coltart emphasized that resigning from his mayoral position would be a "betrayal" of the trust placed in him by the residents of Bulawayo. In a statement, he expressed that, despite considering his position since Chamisa's resignation, his decision to stay has been influenced by extensive consultations with a diverse range of individuals, particularly from Bulawayo.

Despite being under pressure to clear their positions in the aftermath of Chamisa's departure, Coltart stated that the overwhelming response from the public, particularly from Bulawayo, has urged him to remain in office. He mentioned receiving numerous responses on various platforms and emphasized his commitment to seeing out his 5-year term.

Coltart acknowledged that he could be recalled at any time but stated that he would rather be removed by unscrupulous politicians than betray the trust and goodwill of the residents of Bulawayo by resigning.

The former cabinet minister, who was elected mayor of Bulawayo last year with Chamisa's support, has been credited for his efforts to bring positive changes to the city within a short period.

Coltart also made it clear that he would not be drawn into the power conflicts involving Chamisa, Tendai Biti, and Welshman Ncube. Expressing his sadness about the apparent rift between them, he refused to engage in a zero-sum game that pits him against his old and trusted colleagues.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Coltart, #Chamisa, #CCC

Comments


Must Read

CCC takes legal action to recover offices from Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 481 Views

Sikhala says Tsvangirai cried on his shoulders in a dream

2 hrs ago | 533 Views

CCC factions fight over Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 652 Views

Mbudzi Interchange reaches 55% completion

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zesn blames recalls of opposition members for low voter turnout

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Coltart attends AMALI conference

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa gets two-thirds majority

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Survivors petition chiefs over Gukurahundi hearings

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Egodini finally re-opens

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwean man busted with explosives in SA

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Man throws 5-year-old into blazing hut

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

US$100,000 fraud couple on the run

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Man fined for assaulting Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe army modernisation a top priority

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to issue withdrawal letters for underutilised farms

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Millers dismiss claims of maize shortages

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Zimbabwe Parly not responsible for recalls'

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Dembare, CAPS Utd match off

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Radio personality busted with fake Zanu-PF IDs

11 hrs ago | 558 Views

Mzembi sheds light on Chris' explosive outbursts in cabinet

12 hrs ago | 762 Views

Zanu-PF focused on making Nelson Chamisa politically irrelevant

12 hrs ago | 739 Views

Why Mnangagwa fired Mutsvangwa

12 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Chamisa's resigned MPs can contest again not as CCC members

12 hrs ago | 674 Views

Mutsvangwa failed war veterans

12 hrs ago | 441 Views

David Coltart must not resign for Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mutsvangwa firing triggered by his outburst against Mnangagwa's blue-eyed boy?

05 Feb 2024 at 04:33hrs | 5396 Views

Rufaro Stadium ready to host CAPS-Dynamos clash

05 Feb 2024 at 04:15hrs | 610 Views

Chamisa mobilises for new party

05 Feb 2024 at 04:14hrs | 5081 Views

Mutsvangwa's lifetime of sackings

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 2654 Views

Zinara pleads with Zanu-PF over toll fees

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 2644 Views

Europe extends Zimbabwe sanctions

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 1709 Views

Diplomat dragged to court over Ponzi scheme

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 1244 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more price hikes

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 732 Views

Woman kicks 7-month-old baby

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 601 Views

Moyo urges Gukurahundi hearings rethink

05 Feb 2024 at 04:11hrs | 754 Views

Zanu-PF linked space barons cause havoc

05 Feb 2024 at 04:11hrs | 290 Views

Allow media at Gukurahundi genocide meetings

05 Feb 2024 at 04:10hrs | 191 Views

Zimbabwe panics over grain shortages

05 Feb 2024 at 04:10hrs | 438 Views

Zimbabwe public schools ranked among the best in Africa

05 Feb 2024 at 04:09hrs | 591 Views

SA man in court for killing 6 Zimbabwean women

05 Feb 2024 at 04:09hrs | 1111 Views

Ex-RBZ workers win labour row

05 Feb 2024 at 04:09hrs | 492 Views

Bribe taking cops jailed

04 Feb 2024 at 20:30hrs | 613 Views

Mwonzora's MDC presses for CCC's removal from party offices

04 Feb 2024 at 19:58hrs | 684 Views

Ostallos and Chibaya told to go and tell Chamisa that Manicaland says 'NO'

04 Feb 2024 at 19:36hrs | 3091 Views

New Zimbabwe Minister's photos goes viral on social media

04 Feb 2024 at 19:03hrs | 4684 Views

Mutsvangwa's shock sacking details emerge

04 Feb 2024 at 18:57hrs | 4271 Views

Mhlophe bounces back ab Bosso Chair

04 Feb 2024 at 18:03hrs | 452 Views

Sandra Ndebele receives her brand new car

04 Feb 2024 at 18:01hrs | 945 Views

Zanu-PF man becomes Pelandaba-Mpopoma MP with only 1 845 votes

04 Feb 2024 at 18:00hrs | 661 Views