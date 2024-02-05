David Coltart will not resign resign for Chamisa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart has firmly stated that he will not step down from his position amid the ongoing power struggles within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).The opposition party faced turmoil last month following the resignation of leader Nelson Chamisa, who cited infiltration from Zanu-PF. This departure was followed by key members of the opposition declaring their allegiance to Chamisa.Coltart emphasized that resigning from his mayoral position would be a "betrayal" of the trust placed in him by the residents of Bulawayo. In a statement, he expressed that, despite considering his position since Chamisa's resignation, his decision to stay has been influenced by extensive consultations with a diverse range of individuals, particularly from Bulawayo.Despite being under pressure to clear their positions in the aftermath of Chamisa's departure, Coltart stated that the overwhelming response from the public, particularly from Bulawayo, has urged him to remain in office. He mentioned receiving numerous responses on various platforms and emphasized his commitment to seeing out his 5-year term.Coltart acknowledged that he could be recalled at any time but stated that he would rather be removed by unscrupulous politicians than betray the trust and goodwill of the residents of Bulawayo by resigning.The former cabinet minister, who was elected mayor of Bulawayo last year with Chamisa's support, has been credited for his efforts to bring positive changes to the city within a short period.Coltart also made it clear that he would not be drawn into the power conflicts involving Chamisa, Tendai Biti, and Welshman Ncube. Expressing his sadness about the apparent rift between them, he refused to engage in a zero-sum game that pits him against his old and trusted colleagues.