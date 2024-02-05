Sikhala says Tsvangirai cried on his shoulders in a dream

News / National

by Staff reporter

Recently released former legislator Job Sikhala shared that he had a significant dream during his time at Chikurubi Prison, where late opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai appeared, shedding tears and providing instructions. Sikhala, who spent 595 days in pre-trial detention on charges of inciting public violence, recounted this dream and sought interpretations during a visit to Bulawayo-based Prophet Blessing Chiza's Eagle Life Ministries Church.Having dreams that remained unclear to him, Sikhala expressed gratitude to Chiza for keeping him in prayers throughout his nearly two-year prison stay. Chiza assured Sikhala that he would interpret the dreams privately.Confirming the dream about Tsvangirai, Sikhala revealed that he dreamt of the late pro-democracy icon giving him guidance and instructions, occurring on five different occasions. As opposition politics currently faces upheaval, Sikhala requested a temporary hiatus from active involvement, aiming to rest and comprehend the unfolding events post his release.Chiza disclosed that Sikhala had other dreams involving late South African President Nelson Mandela. In one particular dream, Mandela allegedly advised Sikhala to stop wearing suits and adopt shirts resembling those he wore in his era. Sikhala affirmed this revelation, acknowledging that this dream played a role in his current manner of speaking, resembling Mandela's voice, a point that some have questioned since his release.