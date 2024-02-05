Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala says Tsvangirai cried on his shoulders in a dream

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Recently released former legislator Job Sikhala shared that he had a significant dream during his time at Chikurubi Prison, where late opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai appeared, shedding tears and providing instructions. Sikhala, who spent 595 days in pre-trial detention on charges of inciting public violence, recounted this dream and sought interpretations during a visit to Bulawayo-based Prophet Blessing Chiza's Eagle Life Ministries Church.

Having dreams that remained unclear to him, Sikhala expressed gratitude to Chiza for keeping him in prayers throughout his nearly two-year prison stay. Chiza assured Sikhala that he would interpret the dreams privately.

Confirming the dream about Tsvangirai, Sikhala revealed that he dreamt of the late pro-democracy icon giving him guidance and instructions, occurring on five different occasions. As opposition politics currently faces upheaval, Sikhala requested a temporary hiatus from active involvement, aiming to rest and comprehend the unfolding events post his release.

Chiza disclosed that Sikhala had other dreams involving late South African President Nelson Mandela. In one particular dream, Mandela allegedly advised Sikhala to stop wearing suits and adopt shirts resembling those he wore in his era. Sikhala affirmed this revelation, acknowledging that this dream played a role in his current manner of speaking, resembling Mandela's voice, a point that some have questioned since his release.

Source - newzimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

CCC takes legal action to recover offices from Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 482 Views

David Coltart will not resign resign for Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

CCC factions fight over Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 652 Views

Mbudzi Interchange reaches 55% completion

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zesn blames recalls of opposition members for low voter turnout

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Coltart attends AMALI conference

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa gets two-thirds majority

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Survivors petition chiefs over Gukurahundi hearings

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Egodini finally re-opens

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwean man busted with explosives in SA

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Man throws 5-year-old into blazing hut

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

US$100,000 fraud couple on the run

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Man fined for assaulting Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe army modernisation a top priority

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to issue withdrawal letters for underutilised farms

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Millers dismiss claims of maize shortages

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Zimbabwe Parly not responsible for recalls'

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Dembare, CAPS Utd match off

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Radio personality busted with fake Zanu-PF IDs

11 hrs ago | 558 Views

Mzembi sheds light on Chris' explosive outbursts in cabinet

12 hrs ago | 762 Views

Zanu-PF focused on making Nelson Chamisa politically irrelevant

12 hrs ago | 739 Views

Why Mnangagwa fired Mutsvangwa

12 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Chamisa's resigned MPs can contest again not as CCC members

12 hrs ago | 674 Views

Mutsvangwa failed war veterans

12 hrs ago | 441 Views

David Coltart must not resign for Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mutsvangwa firing triggered by his outburst against Mnangagwa's blue-eyed boy?

05 Feb 2024 at 04:33hrs | 5396 Views

Rufaro Stadium ready to host CAPS-Dynamos clash

05 Feb 2024 at 04:15hrs | 610 Views

Chamisa mobilises for new party

05 Feb 2024 at 04:14hrs | 5081 Views

Mutsvangwa's lifetime of sackings

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 2654 Views

Zinara pleads with Zanu-PF over toll fees

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 2644 Views

Europe extends Zimbabwe sanctions

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 1709 Views

Diplomat dragged to court over Ponzi scheme

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 1244 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more price hikes

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 732 Views

Woman kicks 7-month-old baby

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 601 Views

Moyo urges Gukurahundi hearings rethink

05 Feb 2024 at 04:11hrs | 754 Views

Zanu-PF linked space barons cause havoc

05 Feb 2024 at 04:11hrs | 290 Views

Allow media at Gukurahundi genocide meetings

05 Feb 2024 at 04:10hrs | 191 Views

Zimbabwe panics over grain shortages

05 Feb 2024 at 04:10hrs | 438 Views

Zimbabwe public schools ranked among the best in Africa

05 Feb 2024 at 04:09hrs | 591 Views

SA man in court for killing 6 Zimbabwean women

05 Feb 2024 at 04:09hrs | 1111 Views

Ex-RBZ workers win labour row

05 Feb 2024 at 04:09hrs | 492 Views

Bribe taking cops jailed

04 Feb 2024 at 20:30hrs | 613 Views

Mwonzora's MDC presses for CCC's removal from party offices

04 Feb 2024 at 19:58hrs | 684 Views

Ostallos and Chibaya told to go and tell Chamisa that Manicaland says 'NO'

04 Feb 2024 at 19:36hrs | 3091 Views

New Zimbabwe Minister's photos goes viral on social media

04 Feb 2024 at 19:03hrs | 4685 Views

Mutsvangwa's shock sacking details emerge

04 Feb 2024 at 18:57hrs | 4271 Views

Mhlophe bounces back ab Bosso Chair

04 Feb 2024 at 18:03hrs | 452 Views

Sandra Ndebele receives her brand new car

04 Feb 2024 at 18:01hrs | 945 Views

Zanu-PF man becomes Pelandaba-Mpopoma MP with only 1 845 votes

04 Feb 2024 at 18:00hrs | 661 Views