CCC takes legal action to recover offices from Chamisa

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) and its interim secretary general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu have filed at the High Court in Bulawayo an urgent Chamber Application for Spoliation to recover CCC Bulawayo offices that were recently vandalised, hijacked and painted blue by Nelson Chamisa supporters after he abruptly quit his CCC faction last month; reportedly to form yet another structureless political movement.The offices had all along been yellow, the official CCC colours but following last week's shock resignation of the party leader Mr Nelson Chamisa, who is said to be contemplating forming a new party, Democratic Alternative Zimbabwe whose colours are sky blue, the Bulawayo CCC offices have since been repainted.There is also a portrait of Mr Chamisa on top of the perimeter wall.The Douglas Mwonzora-led Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party has also said it will approached the courts seeking an order to evict the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) from the same offices.The party offices, located at corner Fort Street and 3rd Avenue, were repainted blue by former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa's loyalists, who also hung a portrait of the opposition politician.