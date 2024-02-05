Latest News Editor's Choice


Busisa Moyo imposter begs donations from business executive's colleagues

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Busisa Moyo has warned family and friends to disregard a social message by a fraudster who has been soliciting for financial donations from his circle while pretending it was the renowned business executive seeking assistance.

The cheeky imposter, according to the entrepreneur and ZITF chairperson, is using South African mobile number +27651267156 in his fraudulent activity.

A friend, who did not do due diligence to the fake distress call, has already lost ZAR2,500 to the identity thief.

In an interview, Moyo warned of the thief abusing his name.

"This individual, impersonating me and using my name, is soliciting funds by promising swift reimbursements through transfers.

"I have immediately alerted the special crimes unit in Zimbabwe and I am also seeking assistance from a similar unit in South Africa.

"I urge my colleagues, friends, and family to ignore any communication received from an individual using WhatsApp number 0651267156 or the names ‘Prince Manjonjo' and 'Grant Cummings' linked to this number," Moyo said.

Source - zimlive

