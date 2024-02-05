Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Unrepentant phone thief, ex-convict back in court

by Staff reporter
An unrepentant Harare thief and beneficiary of a recent presidential amnesty has been arrested again, this time for snatching an Iphone 15 promax from one Chido Mnangagwa.

Oliver Rimai, 43, also known as Mazhambe in his street circles, once made news when he stole a phone from a former deputy chief magistrate in a smash and grab incident.

He is back in court facing another theft charge in which he allegedly targeted one Uzziel Maukola and Mnangagwa.

Rimai appeared before Harare magistrate, Sharon Rakafa who remanded him in custody pending bail hearing.

In the first count, it is alleged that on January 24 this year, Maukola was parked at a food court along Samora Machel Avenue in Harare while talking on his mobile phone.

"The accused person took advantage, targeted the complainant through the blind left side," prosecutors said.

"The accused went on to wrestle complainant's S23 Ultra and Samsung 4 smart watch before he fled from the scene."

Maukola reportedly tried to run after the suspect but failed to catch him.

He later filed a police report.

On February 1, Rimai struck again at corner Hebert Chitepo and Seventh Street in Harare and stole an iPhone 15 pro max belonging to Mnangagwa.

He boldly snatched the gadget from the front passenger seat when Mnangagwa had stopped to observe a red sign at a traffic light and disappeared into the night darkness, prosecutors further alleged.

Mnangagwa was lucky to have been followed by her brother and his driver at the time as they both helped pursue the suspect, later recovering the phone, valued at US$1,900.

Source - zimlive
