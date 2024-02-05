'Zimbabwe has enough maize' GMAZ says

News / National

by Nkululeko Nkomo

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has emphatically reassured the nation that the country's maize supply is robust and secure. Addressing recent assertions that Zimbabwe had a mere four months' worth of maize stocks, the GMAZ issued a statement yesterday denouncing such claims as both inaccurate and misleading.According to Mr. Tafadzwa Musarara, the Chairman of GMAZ, there is no cause for alarm as maize stocks are not only sufficient but are also being supplemented with imports from neighboring regions. To ensure a consistent nationwide supply, Zimbabwe is actively working towards importing 200,000 tonnes of maize by the end of the first quarter.The controversy emerged after the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) presented before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Agriculture last week, asserting that the country had only a four-month reserve of maize stocks. This statement garnered widespread coverage in both local and international media, sparking unnecessary alarm and panic.Mr. Musarara firmly stated, "This claim is incorrect, unfortunate, misleading, and regrettable. We wish to categorically restate that the maize supply situation in the country is adequate and satisfactory, and the country is indeed maize secure." The GMAZ aims to set the record straight and alleviate any unwarranted concerns about the nation's maize supply, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to bolster stocks through strategic imports.