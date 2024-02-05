New South African airline to service Harare - Joburg route

News / National

by Staff reporter

AN independent South African airline, CemAir, is set to launch flights between Johannesburg and Harare starting next month.The service will operate four times a week and aims to enhance passenger experience with features including in-flight catering, a 21kg allowance for checked luggage, and a 7kg allowance for cabin baggage.CemAir is a licenced international and domestic scheduled and non-scheduled air carrier with approval from the South African department of Transport and Civil Aviation Authority to conduct operations throughout Africa and the Middle East as a part 121 and 135 operator.In addition, CemAir is a licenced part 145 Maintenance and Repair Organisation with in house capabilities to maintain all of its aircraft.In a statement, CemAir said it plans to put on flights to several other destinations in the future."Cemair joins the next of many other airlines operating direct flights between Johannesburg and Harare," reads the statement."From 21 March, the airline will offer scheduled flights between Johannesburg and Harare. The airline will offer 4 flights a week on this route. Passengers will enjoy inflight catering, 21kg checked baggage and 7kg cabin baggage as part of the standard fares for these flights."CemAir is a privately owned, limited liability company, established in 2005 and incorporated under the laws of South Africa.The company's headquarters are at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg from where the operational, maintenance and administrative functions are controlled.This facility consists of an 1800 sq.m. hangar, offices and a 2000 sq.m private apron and is the support hub for our operations.CemAir currently owns and operates a large fleet of 27 aircraft, comprising five CRJ 900 Airliners, two CRJ 700 Airliners, seven CRJ 100/200 LR Airliners, four Dash-8 Q400s, two Dash-8 Q300s, one Dash-8 100, and six Beech 1900D aircraft.