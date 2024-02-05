Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutsvangwa fired for 'insubordination' after stormy Mnangagwa meeting

by Staff reporter
34 secs ago | Views
Christopher Mutsvangwa's surprise removal as war veterans minister last Saturday came after he demanded that President Emmerson Mnangagwa should appoint him state security minister, ZimLive has heard.

Mnangagwa sacked the garrulous Mutsvangwa, who doubles up as war veterans chairman, "for insubordination", people familiar with the events said.

When appointing Mutsvangwa last September, Mnangagwa reportedly told him to relinquish his other position as chairman of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) "but for whatever reason he would not give up that position."

"He was told you can't be a minister and also be chairman of the war vets," a government source said. "He was insubordinate, he refused to let go."

Mnangagwa is said to have been growingly annoyed with Mutsvangwa's defiance and things came to a head when the minister turned up to see him without appointment on Saturday.

"Mutsvangwa had a proposal. He said in order to avoid the small inconvenience of him having to leave the war vets, Mnangagwa should appoint him as state security minister instead," another source said.

Mnangagwa was reportedly "furious" as he felt that Mutsvangwa was "appointing himself."

"The president also didn't like the crude way he came across and there was a fallout. Mnangagwa consulted his deputies Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi and they agreed with him that Mutsvangwa should be removed immediately," ZimLive was told.

Speculation has been rampant since Mutsvangwa's sacking, with some claiming that his attack on information minister Jenfan Muswere over board appointments at Zimpapers and the ZBC led to his departure.

It was also speculated that Mutsvangwa fell out with Mnangagwa over his role in opaque deals with Chinese investors.

Source - ZimLive

Comments


Must Read

New South African airline to service Harare - Joburg route

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mutsvangwa dismisses fake social media account

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Agent Sawu makes history

22 mins ago | 9 Views

EcoCash reintroduces US-dollar loans

22 mins ago | 9 Views

Kenyans caught smuggling mbanje in Zimbabwe

23 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa to introduce structured currency in Zimbabwe

23 mins ago | 18 Views

Man kills grandmother on allegations of witchcraft

25 mins ago | 3 Views

'Stopped Zanu PF getting 2/3 majority!' was CCC's excuse for participating in flawed 2023 election. What now Zanu PF has 2/3?

1 hr ago | 96 Views

'Zimbabwe has enough maize' GMAZ says

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

WATCH: King Lobengula museum restored in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zimbabwe preparing yet another round of Zimdollar reforms

4 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Zimbabweans dismayed by Zanu-PF by-election sweep

6 hrs ago | 966 Views

Zimbabwe elections a farce

8 hrs ago | 1032 Views

War vets celebrate Mutsvangwa's sacking

8 hrs ago | 2080 Views

Mopa reincarnation of Posa

8 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zanu-PF's pyrrhic victory

8 hrs ago | 430 Views

Unrepentant phone thief, ex-convict back in court

8 hrs ago | 269 Views

Busisa Moyo imposter begs donations from business executive's colleagues

8 hrs ago | 380 Views

David Coltart reveals earning US$25 a month

8 hrs ago | 808 Views

CCC takes legal action to recover offices from Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Sikhala says Tsvangirai cried on his shoulders in a dream

11 hrs ago | 1604 Views

David Coltart will not resign resign for Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 613 Views

CCC factions fight over Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 1892 Views

Mbudzi Interchange reaches 55% completion

11 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zesn blames recalls of opposition members for low voter turnout

11 hrs ago | 288 Views

Coltart attends AMALI conference

11 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mnangagwa gets two-thirds majority

11 hrs ago | 294 Views

Survivors petition chiefs over Gukurahundi hearings

11 hrs ago | 267 Views

Egodini finally re-opens

11 hrs ago | 543 Views

Zimbabwean man busted with explosives in SA

11 hrs ago | 224 Views

Man throws 5-year-old into blazing hut

11 hrs ago | 302 Views

US$100,000 fraud couple on the run

11 hrs ago | 628 Views

Man fined for assaulting Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zimbabwe army modernisation a top priority

11 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to issue withdrawal letters for underutilised farms

11 hrs ago | 520 Views

Millers dismiss claims of maize shortages

11 hrs ago | 60 Views

'Zimbabwe Parly not responsible for recalls'

11 hrs ago | 179 Views

Dembare, CAPS Utd match off

11 hrs ago | 179 Views

Radio personality busted with fake Zanu-PF IDs

20 hrs ago | 777 Views

Mzembi sheds light on Chris' explosive outbursts in cabinet

21 hrs ago | 992 Views

Zanu-PF focused on making Nelson Chamisa politically irrelevant

21 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Why Mnangagwa fired Mutsvangwa

21 hrs ago | 2043 Views

Chamisa's resigned MPs can contest again not as CCC members

21 hrs ago | 845 Views

Mutsvangwa failed war veterans

21 hrs ago | 540 Views

David Coltart must not resign for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 495 Views

Mutsvangwa firing triggered by his outburst against Mnangagwa's blue-eyed boy?

05 Feb 2024 at 04:33hrs | 5497 Views

Rufaro Stadium ready to host CAPS-Dynamos clash

05 Feb 2024 at 04:15hrs | 621 Views

Chamisa mobilises for new party

05 Feb 2024 at 04:14hrs | 5353 Views

Mutsvangwa's lifetime of sackings

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 2757 Views