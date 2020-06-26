Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harvest House fights intensify

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora is battling to retain the party's Harvest House headquarters in Harare grabbed from the then MDC-Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa in June 2020 amid revelations that unpaid workers are frantically working to take over the building as part of efforts to recover their 18 months outstanding salaries.

On 8 January this year, a group of youths linked to the disgruntled workers stormed the building, attempting to gain entry and take control, but was repelled by Mwonzora's security and later reported to the police.

Aaron Makahamadze, the MDC-T spokesperson, confirmed the incident, saying "former leaders" of the party were behind the attempted takeover.

"A group of armed thugs attempted to unlawfully and forcibly take control of the party's head office. Due to the vigilance and preparedness of our security department, these barbaric actions were swiftly suppressed and the incident reported to police.

"In connection with the incident, the ZRP arrested three individuals. Preliminary investigations indicate that former leaders from the MDC may be implicated," he said.

He would not divulge names of the "former leaders", but The NewsHawks was informed by MDC-T officials that Elias Mudzuri and Morgan Komichi are being implicated as working with the disgruntled workers to take over the building.

Mudzuri and Komichi, who were fired from the MDC by Mwonzora, both denied any involvement in the attempted takeover.

Sources who spoke to The NewsHawks said the disgruntled workers had planned to take advantage of the lean security at Harvest House on 8 January to grab the property as most party security agents were on festive season break that ended this week on Monday.

Part of Harvest House has been rented out to private businesspersons who are paying just above US$10 000 in monthly rentals. Other tenants are renovating some sections of the building and will soon also be paying more.

The sources said the plan was to gain entry, chase away party security and take control of the building before calling for a national council meeting that would pass a vote of no confidence in Mwonzora and pave the way for a payment plan for outstanding salaries with new leadership.

"Besides the issue of unpaid salaries, there is general dissatisfaction with the leadership of Mwonzora as many feel he has failed to steer the ship after having garnered only two council seats in Nkayi during the last general elections. The MDC since 1999 had never performed so dismally.

"On his part, Mwonzora is saying he can only be removed in the next congress set for 2027 if people feel he has failed to lead the party," said the source.

Another source said in a bid to thwart the resistance of unpaid workers, the party suspended six of them, but the resolve to take over Harvest House continues.

"New ways are being planned by workers to take over Harvest House. However, the party has since beefed up security and any of those seen as threats are no longer allowed anywhere near the building," said the source.

On 26 June 2020, High Court Justice David Mangota dismissed two applications by Chamisa's party trying to regain control of the party headquarters after it was grabbed by then MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe who eventually lost to Mwonzora at an extra-ordinary congress the following year.

With the help of the police and soldiers, Khupe took over Harvest House buoyed by a 30 March Supreme Court ruling that recognisedher as the legitimate MDC-T acting president ahead of Nelson Chamisa after the death of iconic founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Back then, Chamisa's MDC-Alliance party then approached the court, through its lawyer Alec Muchadehama, seeking an order declaring the seizure of the building as illegal, but Justice Mangota threw out the application.

Source - NewsHawks
More on: #Harvest, #House, #CCC

Comments


Must Read

ZANU PF Minister implicated in cash-for-land allegations

38 mins ago | 80 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono faces jail time over fake news

58 mins ago | 217 Views

Man arrested for violent murder of pregnant girlfriend in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Jubilation as Media Commission opens office in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 55 Views

CCC splits into three warring factions

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mutsvangwa fired for 'insubordination' after stormy Mnangagwa meeting

2 hrs ago | 455 Views

New South African airline to service Harare - Joburg route

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mutsvangwa dismisses fake social media account

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Agent Sawu makes history

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

EcoCash reintroduces US-dollar loans

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Kenyans caught smuggling mbanje in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa to introduce structured currency in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Man kills grandmother on allegations of witchcraft

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

'Stopped Zanu PF getting 2/3 majority!' was CCC's excuse for participating in flawed 2023 election. What now Zanu PF has 2/3?

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Zimbabwe has enough maize' GMAZ says

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

WATCH: King Lobengula museum restored in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zimbabwe preparing yet another round of Zimdollar reforms

6 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Zimbabweans dismayed by Zanu-PF by-election sweep

8 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Zimbabwe elections a farce

9 hrs ago | 1072 Views

War vets celebrate Mutsvangwa's sacking

10 hrs ago | 2233 Views

Mopa reincarnation of Posa

10 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zanu-PF's pyrrhic victory

10 hrs ago | 445 Views

Unrepentant phone thief, ex-convict back in court

10 hrs ago | 276 Views

Busisa Moyo imposter begs donations from business executive's colleagues

10 hrs ago | 396 Views

David Coltart reveals earning US$25 a month

10 hrs ago | 844 Views

CCC takes legal action to recover offices from Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Sikhala says Tsvangirai cried on his shoulders in a dream

13 hrs ago | 1652 Views

David Coltart will not resign resign for Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 631 Views

CCC factions fight over Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 2005 Views

Mbudzi Interchange reaches 55% completion

13 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zesn blames recalls of opposition members for low voter turnout

13 hrs ago | 293 Views

Coltart attends AMALI conference

13 hrs ago | 415 Views

Mnangagwa gets two-thirds majority

13 hrs ago | 297 Views

Survivors petition chiefs over Gukurahundi hearings

13 hrs ago | 285 Views

Egodini finally re-opens

13 hrs ago | 579 Views

Zimbabwean man busted with explosives in SA

13 hrs ago | 241 Views

Man throws 5-year-old into blazing hut

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

US$100,000 fraud couple on the run

13 hrs ago | 648 Views

Man fined for assaulting Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zimbabwe army modernisation a top priority

13 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to issue withdrawal letters for underutilised farms

13 hrs ago | 543 Views

Millers dismiss claims of maize shortages

13 hrs ago | 60 Views

'Zimbabwe Parly not responsible for recalls'

13 hrs ago | 189 Views

Dembare, CAPS Utd match off

13 hrs ago | 184 Views

Radio personality busted with fake Zanu-PF IDs

22 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mzembi sheds light on Chris' explosive outbursts in cabinet

23 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Zanu-PF focused on making Nelson Chamisa politically irrelevant

23 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Why Mnangagwa fired Mutsvangwa

23 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Chamisa's resigned MPs can contest again not as CCC members

23 hrs ago | 859 Views