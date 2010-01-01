Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jubilation as Media Commission opens office in Bulawayo

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Media Commission marked a significant milestone with the official inauguration of its Bulawayo office on Thursday, hosted at the distinguished Windsor Park Complex. Attended by journalists representing major media outlets in Bulawayo, the event showcased a pivotal moment for media presence in the region.

Commending the ZMC for establishing its inaugural Bulawayo office, Minister of State for Bulawayo Judith Ncube emphasized the alignment of this initiative with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's vision of comprehensive national development, urging the commitment to build Zimbabwe meticulously. Ncube urged media practitioners to actively engage with the new office, transforming it into a dynamic hub rather than a dormant entity. She also acknowledged the professionalism exhibited by the ZMC and the broader media community during the 2023 harmonized elections.

Thabani Mpofu, from the Public Relations Department at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), reflected on the past need to travel to Harare for various purposes, expressing relief that such journeys would no longer be necessary with the establishment of the Bulawayo office.

Godwin Phiri, the Executive Secretary of ZMC, highlighted that the office's role extends beyond accreditation, serving as a venue for media training and a platform to address media-related grievances. Phiri emphasized the multifaceted utility of the office, positioning it as a resource hub for diverse aspects of media engagement.

In his closing statements, ZMC Commissioner Rtd Major Mbewe expressed gratitude to Minister Judith Ncube for officially inaugurating the office and offering her blessings. He acknowledged the challenging journey leading to the establishment of the office, attributing its success to divine grace. Mbewe also extended thanks to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, the proprietors of the Windsor Park Complex, for generously providing the space for ZMC's operational needs. The event marked not only the opening of an office but a symbolic step forward in fostering a robust media landscape in Bulawayo.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe secures 1.8 million doses of cholera vaccine

3 mins ago | 1 Views

AMhlophe!

8 mins ago | 7 Views

ZANU PF Minister implicated in cash-for-land allegations

58 mins ago | 158 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono faces jail time over fake news

1 hr ago | 319 Views

Man arrested for violent murder of pregnant girlfriend in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

CCC splits into three warring factions

2 hrs ago | 467 Views

Harvest House fights intensify

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mutsvangwa fired for 'insubordination' after stormy Mnangagwa meeting

2 hrs ago | 581 Views

New South African airline to service Harare - Joburg route

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mutsvangwa dismisses fake social media account

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Agent Sawu makes history

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

EcoCash reintroduces US-dollar loans

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Kenyans caught smuggling mbanje in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa to introduce structured currency in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

Man kills grandmother on allegations of witchcraft

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

'Stopped Zanu PF getting 2/3 majority!' was CCC's excuse for participating in flawed 2023 election. What now Zanu PF has 2/3?

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

'Zimbabwe has enough maize' GMAZ says

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

WATCH: King Lobengula museum restored in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 540 Views

Zimbabwe preparing yet another round of Zimdollar reforms

7 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Zimbabweans dismayed by Zanu-PF by-election sweep

8 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Zimbabwe elections a farce

10 hrs ago | 1075 Views

War vets celebrate Mutsvangwa's sacking

10 hrs ago | 2254 Views

Mopa reincarnation of Posa

10 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zanu-PF's pyrrhic victory

10 hrs ago | 449 Views

Unrepentant phone thief, ex-convict back in court

10 hrs ago | 276 Views

Busisa Moyo imposter begs donations from business executive's colleagues

10 hrs ago | 400 Views

David Coltart reveals earning US$25 a month

10 hrs ago | 847 Views

CCC takes legal action to recover offices from Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Sikhala says Tsvangirai cried on his shoulders in a dream

13 hrs ago | 1662 Views

David Coltart will not resign resign for Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 632 Views

CCC factions fight over Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 2013 Views

Mbudzi Interchange reaches 55% completion

13 hrs ago | 412 Views

Zesn blames recalls of opposition members for low voter turnout

13 hrs ago | 293 Views

Coltart attends AMALI conference

13 hrs ago | 415 Views

Mnangagwa gets two-thirds majority

13 hrs ago | 298 Views

Survivors petition chiefs over Gukurahundi hearings

13 hrs ago | 287 Views

Egodini finally re-opens

13 hrs ago | 583 Views

Zimbabwean man busted with explosives in SA

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

Man throws 5-year-old into blazing hut

13 hrs ago | 314 Views

US$100,000 fraud couple on the run

13 hrs ago | 653 Views

Man fined for assaulting Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zimbabwe army modernisation a top priority

13 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to issue withdrawal letters for underutilised farms

13 hrs ago | 545 Views

Millers dismiss claims of maize shortages

13 hrs ago | 60 Views

'Zimbabwe Parly not responsible for recalls'

13 hrs ago | 190 Views

Dembare, CAPS Utd match off

13 hrs ago | 184 Views

Radio personality busted with fake Zanu-PF IDs

22 hrs ago | 794 Views

Mzembi sheds light on Chris' explosive outbursts in cabinet

23 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Zanu-PF focused on making Nelson Chamisa politically irrelevant

23 hrs ago | 1070 Views