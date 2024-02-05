Man arrested for violent murder of pregnant girlfriend in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE have arrested a 26-year-old man, Obvious Velani Sibanda of Emakhandeni suburb for the violent murder of his girlfriend Nothabo Ncube, whom he accused of being impregnated by another man.The murder took place at a house in Emakhandeni suburb on Tuesday night and the murder accused Sibanda, later handed himself over to the police.Police have confirmed the gruesome murder.According to the police Sibanda and the now deceased who was five months pregnant were in a love relationship and were employed at the same company.The police said Sibanda demanded to know from the now-deceased about the contact number of a frequent caller in her cellphone, identified only as Gift. He claimed that Gift was Nothabo's boyfriend and as such was responsible for the pregnancy."On the 5th of February 2024 at around 1700 hours, the accused person and the now deceased, a female adult aged 26 years of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo knocked off duty and went to the accused person's place of residence. Upon arrival at around 1800 hours, the accused person allegedly asked the now deceased about the contact number of a frequent caller in her cell phone called Gift. The now deceased told the accused person that Gift was her boyfriend and was responsible for the pregnancy, the accused claims. He further alleges that this did not go well with him and he took a metal bar which was behind the door, struck the now deceased once on the head and she fell down and became unconscious," said Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube.He said the accused person continued striking his girlfriend several times using that same rod until she died on the spot and upon realizing that she was no longer showing any signs of life, the accused person called his parents and advised them about what had transpired."On the same day at around 2030 hours, the accused person proceeded to the police and handed himself over. The body of the now deceased was conveyed to United Bulawayo Hospitals [UBH] where it was certified dead and placed in the mortuary for post-mortem," said Insp Ncube.Insp Ncube urged members of the public to solve their problems amicably than to use violence as this results in unnecessary loss of lives."Such a young life has been lost, an incident which could have been avoided if both parties had sought assistance in solving their issue. As a way of curbing gender based violence we encourage members of the public to use dialogue than violence and seek advice from third parties such as Emthonjeni Women Forum, Musasa, contact and church members or trusted elderly persons as well as the police," said Insp Ncube.