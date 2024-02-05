Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man arrested for violent murder of pregnant girlfriend in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
POLICE have arrested a 26-year-old man, Obvious Velani Sibanda of Emakhandeni suburb for the violent murder of his girlfriend Nothabo Ncube, whom he accused of being impregnated by another man.

The murder took place at a house in Emakhandeni suburb on Tuesday night and the murder accused Sibanda, later handed himself over to the police.

Police have confirmed the gruesome murder.

According to the police Sibanda and the now deceased who was five months pregnant were in a love relationship and were employed at the same company.

The police said Sibanda demanded to know from the now-deceased about the contact number of a frequent caller in her cellphone, identified only as Gift. He claimed that Gift was Nothabo's boyfriend and as such was responsible for the pregnancy.

"On the 5th of February 2024 at around 1700 hours, the accused person and the now deceased, a female adult aged 26 years of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo knocked off duty and went to the accused person's place of residence. Upon arrival at around 1800 hours, the accused person allegedly asked the now deceased about the contact number of a frequent caller in her cell phone called Gift. The now deceased told the accused person that Gift was her boyfriend and was responsible for the pregnancy, the accused claims. He further alleges that this did not go well with him and he took a metal bar which was behind the door, struck the now deceased once on the head and she fell down and became unconscious," said Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube.

He said the accused person continued striking his girlfriend several times using that same rod until she died on the spot and upon realizing that she was no longer showing any signs of life, the accused person called his parents and advised them about what had transpired.

"On the same day at around 2030 hours, the accused person proceeded to the police and handed himself over. The body of the now deceased was conveyed to United Bulawayo Hospitals [UBH] where it was certified dead and placed in the mortuary for post-mortem," said Insp Ncube.

Insp Ncube urged members of the public to solve their problems amicably than to use violence as this results in unnecessary loss of lives.

"Such a young life has been lost, an incident which could have been avoided if both parties had sought assistance in solving their issue. As a way of curbing gender based violence we encourage members of the public to use dialogue than violence and seek advice from third parties such as Emthonjeni Women Forum, Musasa, contact and church members or trusted elderly persons as well as the police," said Insp Ncube.

Source - BMetro

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe secures 1.8 million doses of cholera vaccine

3 mins ago | 1 Views

AMhlophe!

8 mins ago | 7 Views

ZANU PF Minister implicated in cash-for-land allegations

58 mins ago | 158 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono faces jail time over fake news

1 hr ago | 319 Views

Jubilation as Media Commission opens office in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

CCC splits into three warring factions

2 hrs ago | 468 Views

Harvest House fights intensify

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mutsvangwa fired for 'insubordination' after stormy Mnangagwa meeting

2 hrs ago | 581 Views

New South African airline to service Harare - Joburg route

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mutsvangwa dismisses fake social media account

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Agent Sawu makes history

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

EcoCash reintroduces US-dollar loans

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Kenyans caught smuggling mbanje in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa to introduce structured currency in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

Man kills grandmother on allegations of witchcraft

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

'Stopped Zanu PF getting 2/3 majority!' was CCC's excuse for participating in flawed 2023 election. What now Zanu PF has 2/3?

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

'Zimbabwe has enough maize' GMAZ says

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

WATCH: King Lobengula museum restored in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 540 Views

Zimbabwe preparing yet another round of Zimdollar reforms

7 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Zimbabweans dismayed by Zanu-PF by-election sweep

8 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Zimbabwe elections a farce

10 hrs ago | 1075 Views

War vets celebrate Mutsvangwa's sacking

10 hrs ago | 2254 Views

Mopa reincarnation of Posa

10 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zanu-PF's pyrrhic victory

10 hrs ago | 449 Views

Unrepentant phone thief, ex-convict back in court

10 hrs ago | 276 Views

Busisa Moyo imposter begs donations from business executive's colleagues

10 hrs ago | 400 Views

David Coltart reveals earning US$25 a month

10 hrs ago | 847 Views

CCC takes legal action to recover offices from Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Sikhala says Tsvangirai cried on his shoulders in a dream

13 hrs ago | 1662 Views

David Coltart will not resign resign for Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 632 Views

CCC factions fight over Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 2013 Views

Mbudzi Interchange reaches 55% completion

13 hrs ago | 412 Views

Zesn blames recalls of opposition members for low voter turnout

13 hrs ago | 293 Views

Coltart attends AMALI conference

13 hrs ago | 415 Views

Mnangagwa gets two-thirds majority

13 hrs ago | 298 Views

Survivors petition chiefs over Gukurahundi hearings

13 hrs ago | 287 Views

Egodini finally re-opens

13 hrs ago | 583 Views

Zimbabwean man busted with explosives in SA

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

Man throws 5-year-old into blazing hut

13 hrs ago | 314 Views

US$100,000 fraud couple on the run

13 hrs ago | 653 Views

Man fined for assaulting Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zimbabwe army modernisation a top priority

13 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to issue withdrawal letters for underutilised farms

13 hrs ago | 545 Views

Millers dismiss claims of maize shortages

13 hrs ago | 60 Views

'Zimbabwe Parly not responsible for recalls'

13 hrs ago | 190 Views

Dembare, CAPS Utd match off

13 hrs ago | 184 Views

Radio personality busted with fake Zanu-PF IDs

22 hrs ago | 794 Views

Mzembi sheds light on Chris' explosive outbursts in cabinet

23 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Zanu-PF focused on making Nelson Chamisa politically irrelevant

23 hrs ago | 1070 Views