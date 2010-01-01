Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU PF Minister implicated in cash-for-land allegations

by Nkululeko Nkomo
51 mins ago | Views
The Minister of State for Matebeleland North, Richard Moyo, finds himself embroiled in a scandal that has not only tarnished his reputation but also tarnished the government's fight against corruption. Moyo stands accused of being involved in a cash-for-land syndicate, whereby 35-hectare plots in Umguza are being illegally parcelled out in the area just after the tollgate. Multiple victims, who have fallen prey to this scheme, have come forward to cooperate with investigating authorities, and all fingers are pointing directly at Minister Richard Moyo.

 

The alleged cash-for-land syndicate has sent shockwaves throughout the region, as it not only undermines the rule of law but also obstructs the rightful allocation of land to deserving citizens. The victims, who have bravely shared their stories, claim that they were approached by individuals claiming to have connections with Minister Richard Moyo. Promising them prime plots of land in Umguza, these individuals demanded large sums of money in exchange for the plots.

 

It is alleged that Minister Moyo is the mastermind behind this elaborate scheme, using his position and influence to exploit innocent citizens for personal gain.

 

The burden of this scandal extends far beyond the victims themselves. The questionable practices employed by Minister Richard Moyo have hindered progress in the region, as deserving citizens are being denied access to land for development and investment purposes. Moreover, the illegal sale of land perpetuates a culture of corruption, erodes public trust, and hampers economic growth said Mabutho Ndlovu a political analyst.

 

Authorities have taken notice of these allegations, launching a thorough investigation into the matter. The victims, buoyed by the hope for justice, are actively cooperating with law enforcement agencies and providing crucial evidence to build a strong case against Minister Moyo. As the investigations proceed, the public eagerly awaits the outcome, yearning for accountability and transparency from government officials.

 

This latest scandal has once again highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive anti-corruption measures and improved governance mechanisms within the country and the land dustribution program. To maintain public confidence and foster an environment conducive to progress and fairness, it is imperative that officials in positions of power are held accountable for their actions, regardless of their status or influence.

 

The allegations surrounding Minister Richard Moyo and the cash-for-land syndicate have cast a dark cloud over Matebeleland North. The victims who have come forward courageously seek justice and an end to such corrupt practices. It is high time that the government takes swift and decisive action against those found guilty, sending a strong message that corruption will not be tolerated and that progress and development come hand in hand with integrity and transparency.



Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

AMhlophe!

1 min ago | 2 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono faces jail time over fake news

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Man arrested for violent murder of pregnant girlfriend in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Jubilation as Media Commission opens office in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

CCC splits into three warring factions

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

Harvest House fights intensify

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mutsvangwa fired for 'insubordination' after stormy Mnangagwa meeting

2 hrs ago | 541 Views

New South African airline to service Harare - Joburg route

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mutsvangwa dismisses fake social media account

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Agent Sawu makes history

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

EcoCash reintroduces US-dollar loans

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Kenyans caught smuggling mbanje in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa to introduce structured currency in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Man kills grandmother on allegations of witchcraft

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

'Stopped Zanu PF getting 2/3 majority!' was CCC's excuse for participating in flawed 2023 election. What now Zanu PF has 2/3?

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

'Zimbabwe has enough maize' GMAZ says

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

WATCH: King Lobengula museum restored in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 539 Views

Zimbabwe preparing yet another round of Zimdollar reforms

7 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Zimbabweans dismayed by Zanu-PF by-election sweep

8 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Zimbabwe elections a farce

10 hrs ago | 1073 Views

War vets celebrate Mutsvangwa's sacking

10 hrs ago | 2247 Views

Mopa reincarnation of Posa

10 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zanu-PF's pyrrhic victory

10 hrs ago | 447 Views

Unrepentant phone thief, ex-convict back in court

10 hrs ago | 276 Views

Busisa Moyo imposter begs donations from business executive's colleagues

10 hrs ago | 400 Views

David Coltart reveals earning US$25 a month

10 hrs ago | 846 Views

CCC takes legal action to recover offices from Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Sikhala says Tsvangirai cried on his shoulders in a dream

13 hrs ago | 1661 Views

David Coltart will not resign resign for Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 631 Views

CCC factions fight over Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 2008 Views

Mbudzi Interchange reaches 55% completion

13 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zesn blames recalls of opposition members for low voter turnout

13 hrs ago | 293 Views

Coltart attends AMALI conference

13 hrs ago | 415 Views

Mnangagwa gets two-thirds majority

13 hrs ago | 298 Views

Survivors petition chiefs over Gukurahundi hearings

13 hrs ago | 286 Views

Egodini finally re-opens

13 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zimbabwean man busted with explosives in SA

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

Man throws 5-year-old into blazing hut

13 hrs ago | 312 Views

US$100,000 fraud couple on the run

13 hrs ago | 651 Views

Man fined for assaulting Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zimbabwe army modernisation a top priority

13 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to issue withdrawal letters for underutilised farms

13 hrs ago | 545 Views

Millers dismiss claims of maize shortages

13 hrs ago | 60 Views

'Zimbabwe Parly not responsible for recalls'

13 hrs ago | 190 Views

Dembare, CAPS Utd match off

13 hrs ago | 184 Views

Radio personality busted with fake Zanu-PF IDs

22 hrs ago | 793 Views

Mzembi sheds light on Chris' explosive outbursts in cabinet

23 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Zanu-PF focused on making Nelson Chamisa politically irrelevant

23 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Why Mnangagwa fired Mutsvangwa

23 hrs ago | 2103 Views