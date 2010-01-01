Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe secures 1.8 million doses of cholera vaccine

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE has secured 1, 8 million doses of the oral cholera vaccine (OCV) with reports that interventions put in place have led to a decline in new cases as uptake of the vaccine has reached 90 percent.

The country which recorded an outbreak last year in February rolled out the OCV on January 29 as a measure to contain the waterborne disease which has so far claimed the lives of 71 people.

An additional 430 suspected cholera deaths have also been recorded in different parts of the country since last year.

In an update, the Ministry of Health and Child Care cholera incident manager Dr Isaac Phiri a lot of effort was being put into affected districts that are continuously reporting cases to reduce new cases.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Cholera, #Vaccine, #Doses

Comments


Must Read

Buy Zimbabwe welcomes positive move on imports

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF security aide in court for assaulting Mnangagwa; fined US$200

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Nigerian embassy in South Africa warns citizens against 'riotous' celebrations in AFCON clash

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

AMhlophe!

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

ZANU PF Minister implicated in cash-for-land allegations

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono faces jail time over fake news

3 hrs ago | 773 Views

Man arrested for violent murder of pregnant girlfriend in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Jubilation as Media Commission opens office in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

CCC splits into three warring factions

4 hrs ago | 806 Views

Harvest House fights intensify

4 hrs ago | 340 Views

Mutsvangwa fired for 'insubordination' after stormy Mnangagwa meeting

4 hrs ago | 919 Views

New South African airline to service Harare - Joburg route

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mutsvangwa dismisses fake social media account

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Agent Sawu makes history

4 hrs ago | 499 Views

EcoCash reintroduces US-dollar loans

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Kenyans caught smuggling mbanje in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mnangagwa to introduce structured currency in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 402 Views

Man kills grandmother on allegations of witchcraft

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

'Stopped Zanu PF getting 2/3 majority!' was CCC's excuse for participating in flawed 2023 election. What now Zanu PF has 2/3?

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

'Zimbabwe has enough maize' GMAZ says

7 hrs ago | 163 Views

WATCH: King Lobengula museum restored in South Africa

8 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwe preparing yet another round of Zimdollar reforms

8 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Zimbabweans dismayed by Zanu-PF by-election sweep

10 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Zimbabwe elections a farce

11 hrs ago | 1103 Views

War vets celebrate Mutsvangwa's sacking

11 hrs ago | 2312 Views

Mopa reincarnation of Posa

12 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zanu-PF's pyrrhic victory

12 hrs ago | 458 Views

Unrepentant phone thief, ex-convict back in court

12 hrs ago | 285 Views

Busisa Moyo imposter begs donations from business executive's colleagues

12 hrs ago | 429 Views

David Coltart reveals earning US$25 a month

12 hrs ago | 866 Views

CCC takes legal action to recover offices from Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Sikhala says Tsvangirai cried on his shoulders in a dream

14 hrs ago | 1690 Views

David Coltart will not resign resign for Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 641 Views

CCC factions fight over Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Mbudzi Interchange reaches 55% completion

15 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zesn blames recalls of opposition members for low voter turnout

15 hrs ago | 294 Views

Coltart attends AMALI conference

15 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa gets two-thirds majority

15 hrs ago | 304 Views

Survivors petition chiefs over Gukurahundi hearings

15 hrs ago | 300 Views

Egodini finally re-opens

15 hrs ago | 632 Views

Zimbabwean man busted with explosives in SA

15 hrs ago | 250 Views

Man throws 5-year-old into blazing hut

15 hrs ago | 322 Views

US$100,000 fraud couple on the run

15 hrs ago | 685 Views

Man fined for assaulting Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zimbabwe army modernisation a top priority

15 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to issue withdrawal letters for underutilised farms

15 hrs ago | 566 Views

Millers dismiss claims of maize shortages

15 hrs ago | 67 Views

'Zimbabwe Parly not responsible for recalls'

15 hrs ago | 197 Views

Dembare, CAPS Utd match off

15 hrs ago | 187 Views