Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

No cholera vacines for Matebeleland

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The country has achieved 90 percent coverage of the cholera vaccine in hotspot areas as Zimbabwe is poised to remove cholera as a public health threat in the next few months on the back of a decline in new cases.

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign on January 29, a total of 697 550 vaccine doses have been administered.

The country initially received 892 296 doses that are currently being administered in hotspot districts while another batch of 493 150 doses has since been received and dispatched to Mutare rural and urban districts where vaccination will commence today.

These are part of the 2,3 million doses allocated to the country by the International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Provision.

The last batch of 418 000 vaccine doses are expected in the country on February 10.

The campaign will reach people living in 160 wards within 26 high risk districts in Harare, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, Manicaland, Masvingo and Midlands.

Addressing a media briefing yesterday, cholera incidence manager in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Isaac Phiri said the country had recorded significant progress in the vaccination campaign.

"Uptake is good, people are coming forward to receive the vaccine and we have not recorded any pockets of resistance. For Harare, yesterday they were doing a mop up exercise because they had used all the vaccines that they had been allocated. We are looking at 89-90 percent uptake in the targeted areas," he said.

Harare has vaccinated a total of 239 113 people in Kuwadzana paddock areas, Kuwadzana 1,2 and 4, in Budiriro as well as in Glen View 3 where the majority of cases were being reported.

Kariba urban had vaccinated 12 339 while Mberengwa had vaccinated 43 833 people out of the 45 000 targeted population in hotspots in that district.

In Mt Darwin, 119 189 vaccine doses had been administered and another 42 142 doses delivered in Mbire while Mazoe had vaccinated 47 022 people making a coverage of over 86 percent.

"Gutu has so far vaccinated 51 305, Mwenezi has administered 59 831 vaccine doses and in Chiredzi, which we were worried about, we have a coverage of 97 percent after vaccinating 78 876 people. Bikita has vaccinated 43 642 a coverage of 85 percent and they are continuing with vaccination in those areas. Zaka has 37 627 vaccinations making a coverage of 77 percent. So we are happy with the uptake in the districts that have received the vaccines," said Dr Phiri.

"The vaccines we received yesterday (Monday) were meant for Mutare Rural so they have gone to Mutare. As of tomorrow (today) we will start to receive updates from Mutare Rural and urban which are our targeted districts as well as Chimanimani."

He said data for districts that were still recording a surge in cases was being submitted to the ICG to have more vaccines to cover those areas.

Zimbabwe has recorded a total of 22 790 cholera cases and 430 deaths since the onset of the outbreak in February last year and 61 out of the 63 districts in the country have recorded cases.

However, the country has been reporting a decline in the number of new cholera cases over the past two weeks as the interventions being rolled out by the Government begin to bear fruit.

Cabinet yesterday acknowledged that the decline in the cholera outbreak was a direct result of the control measures put in place, including the vaccination exercise.

Responding to questions during a briefing which followed the first Cabinet meeting of 2024, the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Douglas Mombeshora, said there was a need to maintain the momentum that had been gained to ensure the country eliminated cholera as a public health threat.

"In the last few weeks we have seen a decline in the hotspots although we had a few cases in new districts that were recording new cases although the general trend is now a decrease. We started vaccinating for cholera last week and since we started we have started seeing a decrease in the cases in the areas that had been vaccinated.

"Here in Harare, we started in Kuwadzana, Glen View and Budiriro where we used to get at least 20 cases a day but for the last two days we have been recording much more reduced cases like in Kuwadzana yesterday we had five new cases, in Budiriro we had seven cases, in Glen View we had five cases," he said.

"What is needed is to maintain what we have started. Cleaning up Harare has helped so we need to maintain that thrust and also increase the vaccination coverage, then we will be on the right track to eliminating cholera. It should also be coupled with the overall approach to remove garbage, maintaining a clean city, provision of safe water and health education. With the thrust that we have maintained, I can safely say cholera will be a thing of the past in the next few months," he said.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, Chitungwiza, Harare, Buhera and Mutare rural areas have been recording a steady decline in cases.

Overall, daily cases which were hovering over 200 in the recent past have declined to between 130 to 150.

To ensure that gains being recorded in the cholera fight continue, the Government has put in place priority actions over a 12-week period.

These include the oral cholera vaccine deployment to the targeted hot spots, procurement of cholera response medicines, supplies and commodities, mobilisation of additional funding to support the cholera response at national and sub-national levels for optimal and comprehensive response to the outbreak.

Government will also deploy law enforcement agents to remove all food vendors from undesignated areas in suburbs, supervise removal of refuse from areas and ensure dumpsites do not re-emerge as well as monitoring gatherings for religious and funeral purposes in known hotspots until the situation has normalised.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Chaos in ACCZ, as dismissed clergymen resist Ndanga's unconstitutional authority

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Govt spent 45 million on Mbudzi Interchange, completion by mid-year

17 mins ago | 15 Views

13-year-old dies at shrine during labour

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Dembare withdraws from Mafume's Charity Cup match

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

David Coltart distances himself from CCC fiasco

3 hrs ago | 557 Views

'Zimbabwe leaders need psychological help'

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mnangagwa hints at more policies to deal Zimdollar

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Cracks emerge in Chamisa's blue movement

3 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Thief snatches Chido Mnangagwa's phone

3 hrs ago | 534 Views

Mnangagwa whips 'errant' ministers

3 hrs ago | 436 Views

CCC voters feel betrayed

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe family basket doubles to ZWL$6,2m

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Chris Kuruneri's estate in wrangle

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Intimidation, harassment galore in Seke by-election

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

ANC urged to call Zanu-PF to order

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Court nullifies Chinhoyi election results

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

There is neither second republic nor new dispensation

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Gweru council repossesses stands

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Traders shun Egodini, decry exorbitant user fees

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Girlfriend murdered 5 days before lobola negotiations

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa reads Riot Act to Ministers

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe steps up new city efforts

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Chirinda signed two contracts with Dembare and Ngezi?

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana urged to establish one-stop border

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Buy Zimbabwe lauds duty return on essential goods

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Man fatally stabs girlfriend in S.A, skips border to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Harare residents brace for prolonged water crisis

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

ZACC swoops on VID officer to explain wealth

4 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zimbabwe abolishes the hanging of men

12 hrs ago | 545 Views

Buy Zimbabwe welcomes positive move on imports

14 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zanu-PF security aide in court for assaulting Mnangagwa; fined US$200

14 hrs ago | 657 Views

Nigerian embassy in South Africa warns citizens against 'riotous' celebrations in AFCON clash

15 hrs ago | 742 Views

Zimbabwe secures 1.8 million doses of cholera vaccine

15 hrs ago | 72 Views

AMhlophe!

15 hrs ago | 630 Views

ZANU PF Minister implicated in cash-for-land allegations

16 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono faces jail time over fake news

16 hrs ago | 1713 Views

Man arrested for violent murder of pregnant girlfriend in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 359 Views

Jubilation as Media Commission opens office in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 124 Views

CCC splits into three warring factions

17 hrs ago | 1613 Views

Harvest House fights intensify

17 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mutsvangwa fired for 'insubordination' after stormy Mnangagwa meeting

17 hrs ago | 1739 Views

New South African airline to service Harare - Joburg route

17 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mutsvangwa dismisses fake social media account

17 hrs ago | 713 Views

Agent Sawu makes history

17 hrs ago | 963 Views

EcoCash reintroduces US-dollar loans

17 hrs ago | 214 Views

Kenyans caught smuggling mbanje in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mnangagwa to introduce structured currency in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 743 Views

Man kills grandmother on allegations of witchcraft

17 hrs ago | 113 Views

'Stopped Zanu PF getting 2/3 majority!' was CCC's excuse for participating in flawed 2023 election. What now Zanu PF has 2/3?

18 hrs ago | 329 Views