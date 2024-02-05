Latest News Editor's Choice


Chirinda signed two contracts with Dembare and Ngezi?

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
WARRIORS striker Obriel Chirinda is in the eye of a storm after allegedly signing two contracts with Premiership rivals Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The forward is currently training with the league champions whom he joined from Bulawayo Chiefs last week.

But that was well after he penned another deal with the Glamour Boys who were, until news of his signing for Ngezi Platinum emerged last week, still making some engagements with Bulawayo Chiefs.

Chirinda's camp met with Dynamos officials in December last year and the striker agreed to join the DeMbare ship.

This was on the understanding that Bulawayo Chiefs were in breach of contract, which rendered him a free agent.

"Obriel (Chirinda) was told that he was free to look for employment elsewhere with assurances that FUZ will stand by him since Bulawayo Chiefs were failing to meet their side of the agreement," a highly-placed source said yesterday.

But on learning that their striker was on his way to Dynamos, Bulawayo Chiefs started to dig in, forcing the Harare giants to the negotiating table.

With Dynamos holding their contract with Chirinda in hand while engaging the "Ninjas" whom they were prepared to compensate, the striker was signing for the champions.

The Mhondoro team publicly unveiled the player last week. And the Glamour Boys are now seeking recourse with the reigning Chibuku Super Cup champions writing to the Premier Soccer League to inform them about the situation yesterday.

"Dynamos Football Club hereby informs you that player Obriel Chirinda of Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club has a contract with ourselves following protracted engagements between Dynamos FC, the player, and his management team," read the letter sent to PSL.

"The engagements in question were done with full knowledge of Bulawayo Chiefs FC who even asked us for an offer for the services of the (said) player.

"As Dynamos Football Club was expecting the transfer issue to be finalised with Bulawayo Chiefs, we then got wind of Bulawayo Chiefs FC's dealing with another PSL club upon which the player was then publicly unveiled by the club in question.

"Dynamos Football Club hereby requests that due process be observed in regularising the registration of the player for 2024 to avoid double-dealing by clubs in the future."

Chirinda was allegedly paid the agreed fees by Dynamos, who wanted the 2023 PSL Soccer Star of the Year second runner-up's services ahead of their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup this year.

DeMbare even released some of the strikers who were on their roster last season including Tinashe Makanda, Nyasha Chintuli, and Jayden Bakari as they anticipated the imminent arrival of Chirinda.

Chirinda was one of the most stand-out players in the league last year scoring 12 goals, just one shy of Ngezi Platinum Stars' Takunda Benhura who won the Golden Boot accolade. Dynamos are angling to win the league title for the first time since 2014 and they have added new faces to their team including Nomore Chinyerere, Temptation Chiwunga, Namibian Sydney Uri Khob, and Ghanaian Frederick Ansah Botchway among others.

Source - The Herald

