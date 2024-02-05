Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa reads Riot Act to Ministers

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has called on Cabinet Ministers to prioritise Cabinet over everything else and implement policies, programmes and projects that will catapult Zimbabwe to greater economic development, growth, and prosperity.

Addressing the first Cabinet sitting of the year at State House in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said a lackadaisical approach to Cabinet business would not be tolerated.

He charged Ministers to instead remain focused and united, pursuant to delivering for the people of Zimbabwe.

"We must remain focused and united towards fulfilling our duties with utmost diligence and integrity.

"In the last session, I noticed an unbecoming trend where some members prioritise Ministerial activities and neglect Cabinet business. This must stop forthwith.

"Cabinet business takes precedence over all other matters and attendance of Cabinet meetings is compulsory.

"Lastly, I wish you all great success as we implement policies, programmes and projects that will catapult our people and nation to greater economic development, growth, prosperity and higher quality of life," he said.

President Mnangagwa said all unfinished business from last year's session should be conclusively decided during the first quarter of this year.

Ministers were issued with circulars outlining priority areas for their respective ministries.

"Regarding the specific Cabinet programme for this year, all outstanding items must be expeditiously tabled and conclusively decided during this First Quarter.

"Following the call for items for this year's Cabinet Calendar, the Chief Secretary has issued the subsequent Circular outlining the 2024 Cabinet Programme.

"These constitute priority areas for your respective Ministries," President Mnangagwa said.

He outlined housekeeping rules to be adhered to during this year's Cabinet sittings.

"Memoranda outlining your proposals for consideration by Cabinet should be submitted on time. Delays in that respect are unacceptable.

"As a matter of procedure, Cabinet Memoranda or proposals must be submitted to the Cabinet Office for circulation by 1000 hours on the Tuesday preceding the next Cabinet sitting, or earlier, if the matter requires prior consideration by a Working Party.

"Let me once again state that issues requiring thorough consideration must be submitted as substantive items on the Agenda and never under "Any Other Business".

"Further, members are reminded that Standing Cabinet Committees are a critical cog of the Cabinet and must be accorded due prioritisation. I direct that all Committees be active to expedite decision-making," he said.

The implementation of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), said President Mnangagwa, should be a priority area.

He said all bureaucratic hurdles and silo mindsets which hinder its implementation must be removed.

"In addition, bureaucratic hurdles and silo mindsets, which hinder its implementation, must be removed while seamless processes should be nurtured to ensure that its co-ordination architecture is observed.

"In particular, meetings of the NDS-Steering Committees and Thematic Working Groups must be represented at the proper levels. These must meet often and generate the requisite reports which show that stakeholder perspectives, including the private sector and development partners, are taken on board, prior to presentation to Cabinet".

President Mnangagwa said engagements with the general citizenry were important as their input, support and expertise are invaluable.

"Citizens are the primary beneficiaries of our efforts, and open lines of communication with them should be maintained, including through active Thematic Working Group discussions.

"Their input, support and expertise are invaluable in driving sustainable development and ensuring the success of our initiatives.

"Reports of Thematic Working Groups should form a major part of Cabinet Business as we accelerate the implementation of the National Development Strategy," he said.

The Head of State and Government directed Ministers to restrict their invitations to him to officiate at their events, to strictly high priority occasions.

"As we begin our programmes for the year in earnest, all invitations for me to officiate at the various events of your Ministries must be extended on time and restricted to high priority events," he said.

President Mnangagwa said he would also be apprised on the 2023/2024 agricultural season during yesterday's Cabinet sitting.

"The 2023-2024 summer cropping season is now mid-way. At this Meeting, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development will be updating us on the status of the agricultural season," he said.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Chaos in ACCZ, as dismissed clergymen resist Ndanga's unconstitutional authority

14 mins ago | 15 Views

Govt spent 45 million on Mbudzi Interchange, completion by mid-year

18 mins ago | 16 Views

13-year-old dies at shrine during labour

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Dembare withdraws from Mafume's Charity Cup match

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

David Coltart distances himself from CCC fiasco

3 hrs ago | 560 Views

'Zimbabwe leaders need psychological help'

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mnangagwa hints at more policies to deal Zimdollar

3 hrs ago | 420 Views

Cracks emerge in Chamisa's blue movement

3 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Thief snatches Chido Mnangagwa's phone

3 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mnangagwa whips 'errant' ministers

3 hrs ago | 438 Views

CCC voters feel betrayed

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe family basket doubles to ZWL$6,2m

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Chris Kuruneri's estate in wrangle

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Intimidation, harassment galore in Seke by-election

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

ANC urged to call Zanu-PF to order

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Court nullifies Chinhoyi election results

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

There is neither second republic nor new dispensation

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Gweru council repossesses stands

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Traders shun Egodini, decry exorbitant user fees

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Girlfriend murdered 5 days before lobola negotiations

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwe steps up new city efforts

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Chirinda signed two contracts with Dembare and Ngezi?

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana urged to establish one-stop border

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Buy Zimbabwe lauds duty return on essential goods

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Man fatally stabs girlfriend in S.A, skips border to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Harare residents brace for prolonged water crisis

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

ZACC swoops on VID officer to explain wealth

4 hrs ago | 434 Views

No cholera vacines for Matebeleland

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe abolishes the hanging of men

12 hrs ago | 546 Views

Buy Zimbabwe welcomes positive move on imports

14 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zanu-PF security aide in court for assaulting Mnangagwa; fined US$200

14 hrs ago | 657 Views

Nigerian embassy in South Africa warns citizens against 'riotous' celebrations in AFCON clash

15 hrs ago | 743 Views

Zimbabwe secures 1.8 million doses of cholera vaccine

15 hrs ago | 72 Views

AMhlophe!

15 hrs ago | 630 Views

ZANU PF Minister implicated in cash-for-land allegations

16 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono faces jail time over fake news

16 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Man arrested for violent murder of pregnant girlfriend in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 359 Views

Jubilation as Media Commission opens office in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 124 Views

CCC splits into three warring factions

17 hrs ago | 1613 Views

Harvest House fights intensify

17 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mutsvangwa fired for 'insubordination' after stormy Mnangagwa meeting

17 hrs ago | 1740 Views

New South African airline to service Harare - Joburg route

17 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mutsvangwa dismisses fake social media account

17 hrs ago | 714 Views

Agent Sawu makes history

17 hrs ago | 963 Views

EcoCash reintroduces US-dollar loans

17 hrs ago | 214 Views

Kenyans caught smuggling mbanje in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mnangagwa to introduce structured currency in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 744 Views

Man kills grandmother on allegations of witchcraft

17 hrs ago | 113 Views

'Stopped Zanu PF getting 2/3 majority!' was CCC's excuse for participating in flawed 2023 election. What now Zanu PF has 2/3?

18 hrs ago | 329 Views