Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chris Kuruneri's estate in wrangle

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
TWO Mazowe miners have approached the High Court for a revision of judgment accusing the late former Finance minister Christopher Kuruneri of secretly acquiring an order for their eviction without their knowledge.

The miners, Sipho Mlalazi and Thabani Ndhlovu, who are being represented by Tinashe Zinto, want the eviction order rescinded.

They cited Paidamoyo Patience Kuruneri, who is the executor of the estate of Christopher Kuruneri, the mining commissioner Mashonaland Central, provincial mining director (Mashonaland Central), Mines minister Soda Zhemu and the Mines secretary as respondents.

According to court papers, Mlalazi and Ndhlovu are holders of mining claims and certificates of registration at Ascotvale Farm in Mazowe, which farm is listed in Kuruneri's estate.

The two are owners of the mines known as Rosary 101 and Rosary 47, respectively.

They have been operating there since 2008 and their certificates of registration were issued sometime in 2002.

The duo claimed that they enjoyed undisturbed and peaceful mining for 15 years until 2016 when Kuruneri tried to evict them.

They were reinstated to the mine via an October 24, 2017 court order.

Mlalazi and Ndhlovu went to the Mines and Mining Development ministry offices in Bindura on December 11, 2023 to submit labour returns and renew inspection certificates.

According to the duo, that is when the Commissioner of Mines Mashonaland Central told them that they could not renew their inspection certificates as there was a court order issued on March 25, 2021 against them.

"Upon perusal of the order, we took notice that this is an order that substantially and directly affects our interests at the mining location, and the same ought to have been served on us," they submitted.

The applicants argued that they were not cited in the said court application.

"... this honourable court has powers to correct, vary or rescind its judgments and orders when an order has been erroneously sought and erroneously granted in the absence of any party affected thereby.

"I take the advise of our legal practitioners that our case falls squarely in the category stated above," they submitted.

They added: "The first respondent (Estate of Kuruneri) mischievously avoided citing or making the applicant part of the proceedings because it was clear that as holders of certificates of registration, we are interested parties, and our rights ought to have been protected.

"It is this failure by the first respondent to notify us of the proceedings that were before the honourable court that has seen us approaching this court to have the order granted on March 25, 2021 rescinded so that we be given an opportunity to defend our rights as evidenced by the certificates of registration.

"The first respondent clearly ignored our rights, which makes the order of March 25 erroneous and rescindable in terms of Rule 29 of the honourable court's rules."

The application is pending.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Chaos in ACCZ, as dismissed clergymen resist Ndanga's unconstitutional authority

14 mins ago | 17 Views

Govt spent 45 million on Mbudzi Interchange, completion by mid-year

19 mins ago | 16 Views

13-year-old dies at shrine during labour

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Dembare withdraws from Mafume's Charity Cup match

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

David Coltart distances himself from CCC fiasco

3 hrs ago | 562 Views

'Zimbabwe leaders need psychological help'

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mnangagwa hints at more policies to deal Zimdollar

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

Cracks emerge in Chamisa's blue movement

3 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Thief snatches Chido Mnangagwa's phone

3 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mnangagwa whips 'errant' ministers

3 hrs ago | 439 Views

CCC voters feel betrayed

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe family basket doubles to ZWL$6,2m

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Intimidation, harassment galore in Seke by-election

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

ANC urged to call Zanu-PF to order

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Court nullifies Chinhoyi election results

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

There is neither second republic nor new dispensation

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Gweru council repossesses stands

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Traders shun Egodini, decry exorbitant user fees

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Girlfriend murdered 5 days before lobola negotiations

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa reads Riot Act to Ministers

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe steps up new city efforts

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Chirinda signed two contracts with Dembare and Ngezi?

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana urged to establish one-stop border

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Buy Zimbabwe lauds duty return on essential goods

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Man fatally stabs girlfriend in S.A, skips border to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Harare residents brace for prolonged water crisis

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

ZACC swoops on VID officer to explain wealth

4 hrs ago | 436 Views

No cholera vacines for Matebeleland

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe abolishes the hanging of men

12 hrs ago | 546 Views

Buy Zimbabwe welcomes positive move on imports

14 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zanu-PF security aide in court for assaulting Mnangagwa; fined US$200

15 hrs ago | 657 Views

Nigerian embassy in South Africa warns citizens against 'riotous' celebrations in AFCON clash

15 hrs ago | 743 Views

Zimbabwe secures 1.8 million doses of cholera vaccine

15 hrs ago | 72 Views

AMhlophe!

15 hrs ago | 630 Views

ZANU PF Minister implicated in cash-for-land allegations

16 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono faces jail time over fake news

16 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Man arrested for violent murder of pregnant girlfriend in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 359 Views

Jubilation as Media Commission opens office in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 124 Views

CCC splits into three warring factions

17 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Harvest House fights intensify

17 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mutsvangwa fired for 'insubordination' after stormy Mnangagwa meeting

17 hrs ago | 1740 Views

New South African airline to service Harare - Joburg route

17 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mutsvangwa dismisses fake social media account

17 hrs ago | 716 Views

Agent Sawu makes history

17 hrs ago | 964 Views

EcoCash reintroduces US-dollar loans

17 hrs ago | 214 Views

Kenyans caught smuggling mbanje in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mnangagwa to introduce structured currency in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 745 Views

Man kills grandmother on allegations of witchcraft

17 hrs ago | 113 Views

'Stopped Zanu PF getting 2/3 majority!' was CCC's excuse for participating in flawed 2023 election. What now Zanu PF has 2/3?

18 hrs ago | 329 Views