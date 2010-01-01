Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC voters feel betrayed

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters, who voted for their representative in August 2023 harmonised elections, say they feel abandoned following the abrupt resignation of their representative in Parliament.

According to section 129(1)(b) of the Constitution, a seat in Parliament becomes vacant once a legislator resigns through a written notice to the President of the Senate or to the Speaker.

Legislators Fadzayi Mahere (Mt Pleasant), Allan "Rusty" Markham (Harare East), Brian James (Mutare Central) and Daniel Molokele (Hwange Central) have tendered their resignation letters after former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa ditched the party more than a fortnight ago.

Mahere was the first to resign.

She said: "The assault on the will of the people, the tainted state of Parliament, coupled with sundry breaches of parliamentary privilege, illegal suspensions and the decision by president Nelson Chamisa to dissociate himself from the captured CCC has made it untenable for me to continue in my role as a Member of Parliament for Mt Pleasant constituency under the CCC banner."

She said the CCC had changed from the movement she joined.

"The CCC that I joined is not the CCC that we have left today. I cannot in good conscience be aligned with individuals who have caused unimaginable harm to the people by aligning themselves with a corrupt dictatorship," Mahere said.

"I also cannot partner with persons who are willing to undo the will of the people and hand over seats that citizens stood in line for hours to vote for just to score cheap political points. This is not who I am or who I aspire to be."

James said the recent events had given all elected officials a chance to evaluate their positions within the CCC and the state of the CCC itself.

"We all joined the CCC with high hopes of dislodging the ruling party and accepted the structures and selection processes. While not perfect, we came so close in achieving this despite the State-sponsored obstacles," he said.

"This being the ultimate aim of any opposition party, why then, would anyone want to sabotage that, for any reason? It, therefore, begs the question; how effective, would the party be in securing electoral reforms and entrench a democratic political system when controlled by the ruling party?"

However, voters in the affected constituencies have expressed their anger saying CCC has betrayed them, accusing their representatives of abandoning their posts without consultation.

"It's a slap in the face," fumed Tapiwa Mativenga, a Mt Pleasant resident.

"We put our faith in Mahere, expecting her to fight for our community's issues. Now, just months in, she jumps ship without a word. What about the promises she made?"

Similar sentiments echoed across Harare East, where Markham's resignation left a void.

"We elected Markham for his vision and commitment to improving our constituency," said Tendai Makonese.

"But now, he's gone, leaving us with no voice in Parliament. Did he even consider how this impacts our lives?"

Other voters accused the former lawmakers of operating in secrecy.

"They talk about transparency and accountability, but this whole thing is shrouded in secrecy," Tanaka Nyasha, a youth activist in Harare East, said.

"If they can't be upfront with their voters, how can we trust them to represent us effectively?"

The resignations will trigger  by-elections in the constituencies involved amid concerns over voter apathy and fatigue.

Many residents also expressed disillusionment with the political system, questioning the point of participating in elections if their representatives can simply walk away mid-term.

Source - newsday
More on: #CCC, #Betrayed, #Voters

Comments


Must Read

13-year-old dies at shrine during labour

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Dembare withdraws from Mafume's Charity Cup match

1 hr ago | 145 Views

David Coltart distances himself from CCC fiasco

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

'Zimbabwe leaders need psychological help'

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mnangagwa hints at more policies to deal Zimdollar

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

Cracks emerge in Chamisa's blue movement

3 hrs ago | 998 Views

Thief snatches Chido Mnangagwa's phone

3 hrs ago | 483 Views

Mnangagwa whips 'errant' ministers

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zimbabwe family basket doubles to ZWL$6,2m

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Chris Kuruneri's estate in wrangle

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Intimidation, harassment galore in Seke by-election

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

ANC urged to call Zanu-PF to order

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Court nullifies Chinhoyi election results

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

There is neither second republic nor new dispensation

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Gweru council repossesses stands

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Traders shun Egodini, decry exorbitant user fees

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Girlfriend murdered 5 days before lobola negotiations

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa reads Riot Act to Ministers

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe steps up new city efforts

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Chirinda signed two contracts with Dembare and Ngezi?

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana urged to establish one-stop border

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Buy Zimbabwe lauds duty return on essential goods

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Man fatally stabs girlfriend in S.A, skips border to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Harare residents brace for prolonged water crisis

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

ZACC swoops on VID officer to explain wealth

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

No cholera vacines for Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe abolishes the hanging of men

12 hrs ago | 533 Views

Buy Zimbabwe welcomes positive move on imports

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zanu-PF security aide in court for assaulting Mnangagwa; fined US$200

14 hrs ago | 652 Views

Nigerian embassy in South Africa warns citizens against 'riotous' celebrations in AFCON clash

14 hrs ago | 728 Views

Zimbabwe secures 1.8 million doses of cholera vaccine

14 hrs ago | 70 Views

AMhlophe!

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

ZANU PF Minister implicated in cash-for-land allegations

15 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono faces jail time over fake news

16 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Man arrested for violent murder of pregnant girlfriend in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 352 Views

Jubilation as Media Commission opens office in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 124 Views

CCC splits into three warring factions

16 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Harvest House fights intensify

16 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mutsvangwa fired for 'insubordination' after stormy Mnangagwa meeting

16 hrs ago | 1714 Views

New South African airline to service Harare - Joburg route

16 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mutsvangwa dismisses fake social media account

16 hrs ago | 703 Views

Agent Sawu makes history

17 hrs ago | 949 Views

EcoCash reintroduces US-dollar loans

17 hrs ago | 208 Views

Kenyans caught smuggling mbanje in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mnangagwa to introduce structured currency in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 722 Views

Man kills grandmother on allegations of witchcraft

17 hrs ago | 107 Views

'Stopped Zanu PF getting 2/3 majority!' was CCC's excuse for participating in flawed 2023 election. What now Zanu PF has 2/3?

18 hrs ago | 319 Views

'Zimbabwe has enough maize' GMAZ says

20 hrs ago | 182 Views

WATCH: King Lobengula museum restored in South Africa

21 hrs ago | 619 Views