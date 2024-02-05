Thief snatches Chido Mnangagwa's phone

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SUSPECTED thief appeared in court for allegedly snatching an iPhone from a woman while she was driving in Harare's avenues area.Oliver Rimai (43) was yesterday arraigned before Harare magistrate Sharon Rakafa to answer to two counts of theft.He was remanded in custody to February 26.The State alleged that on February 1 at around 7:45pm, Chido Mnangagwa was driving her Mercedes-Benz along 7th Street intending to turn left into Hebert Chitepo Avenue when she stopped at the traffic lights.The court heard that Rimai usually targets motorists whom he steals from as they stop at the traffic lights.On the day, Rimai snatched Mnangagwa's iPhone 15 Pro Max through an open passenger's side window and ran away.Chido immediately advised her brother Tichaona Viano about the incident who pursued and apprehended Rimai.The phone, valued at US$1 900, was recovered before he was taken to the police.On another charge, Rimai, allegedly stole a Samsung S23 Ultra and Samsung 4 Smart using the same modus operandi at corner 6th Street and Samora Machel Avenue when Uzziel Maukola parked his vehicle to make a phone call while the windows were open.Maukola noted that Rimai, who was wearing black clothes, ran along 6th Street before turning into Central Avenue.He pursued him and met a woman who identified him.Maukola reported the matter to the police.The value of stolen property is US$2 250.